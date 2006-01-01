Germany can beat pressure and Scotland in Euro 2024 opener, says Nagelsmann

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Germany can beat pressure and Scotland in Euro 2024 opener, says Nagelsmann

Germany can beat pressure and Scotland in Euro 2024 opener, says Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann says Germany are ready
Julian Nagelsmann says Germany are readyReuters
Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann (36) said Scotland are a dangerous team who will aim to take advantage of the pressure the hosts are under when they meet in Friday's Euro 2024 opener, but he sees self-belief in his players and hunger for success.

"Scotland isn't a team full of world stars, but that makes them dangerous because they are very agile players who give everything, with classic Scottish mentality," he told a press conference on Thursday.

While Germany do feel the pressure and tension ahead of the tournament's opening game, that was necessary, Nagelsmann added, and the team is fully fit and prepared.

"When I look in my players' eyes... I see a lot of belief and a lot of confidence, which is what I want... we have the home advantage, we want to win."

"We can beat pressure, and we can beat Scotland as well."

Germany have won four World Cups and three European Championship titles but their stellar tournament reputation has been somewhat tarnished with a series of failures since their 2014 World Cup victory in Brazil.

They went out of the next two World Cups in the group stage, their worst showing in over 80 years, and exited the last Euros in the round of 16.

"We will have more pressure on us than Scotland and they will want to capitalise on that," said Nagelsmann, who took over as Germany manager in October 2023.

Scotland can create chances and retain ball possession and will put the German defence under stress in the Group A match. "We have to stay focused to avoid crosses," he added.

Nagelsmann said he was feeling emotional ahead of the match, describing how he comes from a tiny village with 700 inhabitants and more cows than people, and now was preparing for the opening game of Euro 2024 in Munich.

Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan said Nagelsmann gave the players clarity and conveyed a sense of calm which had helped the team.

"The coach gives us confidence, a clear direction, he has discussed roles with us... everyone knows what is expected of them and can give their all on the pitch, and that helps us a great deal after the negative experiences of the last tournaments.

"No other game is like the first one, because then you can use that momentum and that euphoria for the next few games, and that is why the most important objective tomorrow is to win the game," he said.

Follow the match on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballEuroScotlandGermanyGundogan Ilkay
Related Articles
One must-watch game to look out for in every group at Euro 2024
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Ilkay Gundogan says Germany needs leaders from ethnic backgrounds
Show more
Football
Flashscore remembers: The best opening matches in European Championship history
EURO 2024 Preview: Ambitious Albania look to spring a surprise in tough Group B
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea chasing Villa's Duran, Bayern Munich close Ito deal
Updated
Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen sign midfielder Garcia from Girona
EURO 2024 Preview: Luka Modric's Croatia seeking to make an impact in Europe
'Hungry' Harry Kane says England 'want to make history' at Euro 2024
EXCLUSIVE: Emmanuel Petit backs Mbappe for 'revenge' mission at Euro 2024
Bayern Munich complete signing of Japanese defender Ito from Stuttgart
Iceland wake-up call can be good for England, says Gallagher
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea chasing Villa's Duran, Bayern Munich close Ito deal
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Best XI of players who won't be at Euro 2024: Nordic stars dominate high-quality cast
EXCLUSIVE: Haaland & Pogba's agent Pimenta on being 'the queen of the transfer market'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings