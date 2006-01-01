Wimbledon serves up record prize pot, plans to honour former champion Murray

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon ATP - Singles
  4. Wimbledon serves up record prize pot, plans to honour former champion Murray

Wimbledon serves up record prize pot, plans to honour former champion Murray

Carlos Alcaraz won the men's tournament last year
Carlos Alcaraz won the men's tournament last yearReuters
Wimbledon announced record prize money of 50 million pounds ($63.94 million) on Thursday and revealed plans to honour Andy Murray (37) should this year's tournament turn out to be a farewell to the former winner.

The total pot is 11.9%, or 5.3 million pounds, more than the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) paid out at last year's tournament and double the amount on offer in 2014.

The men's and women's singles champions will each receive 2.7 million, compared to 2.35 million last year, and first-round losers will get 60,000 pounds, a rise of 5,000 pounds in 2023.

Losing finalists will be paid 1.4 million each.

The grasscourt Grand Slam runs from July 1st to 14th, with Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Czech Marketa Vondrousova the defending champions.

Wimbledon reported turnover of 380.2 million pounds last year and an operating profit of 53.8 million.

AELTC chair Debbie Jevans told a news conference that organisers had sought a balance between supporting those who relied on prize money to fund coaching, travel and expenses and rewarding the top-level players.

"Interest in attending Wimbledon has never been greater, with unprecedented demand for tickets through our public ballot and corporate hospitality," said Jevans.

"A thriving, successful Championships gives us the opportunity to give back: to the sport, to our local community, and to strategically invest for the future."

Jevans also announced that wheelchair competitions would have a prize pot of one million pounds to reflect their growing popularity, with singles and doubles draws expanding to 16 players and eight teams.

This year's tournament could be the last for former world number one Murray, whose 2013 title made him the first British Wimbledon men's singles champion since Fred Perry in 1936. He also won in 2016.

AELTC chief executive Sally Bolton said very adaptable plans were in place to honour the Scot.

"We are ready and prepared but ultimately it's Andy's decision and we will very much be led by him, and we can amend our plans accordingly," she said.

"We're clear about what we want to do but it's really important that this is Andy's call."

Mentions
TennisWimbledon ATP - SinglesMurray AndyWimbledon WTA - SinglesWimbledon 2024
Related Articles
Britain's Andy Murray casts doubt over Olympic Games participation
Andy Murray suffers early exit from Wimbledon warm-up in Stuttgart
Emma Raducanu happy with fitness and looking forward to grass court season
Show more
Tennis
Rafael Nadal to skip upcoming Wimbledon to prepare for Paris Olympics
Tennis Tracker: Berrettini returning to form, Pegula suffers shock defeat
Osaka powers into last-eight of Wimbledon warm-up in the Netherlands
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal to play doubles together at Olympics
Tennis Tracker: Osaka and Musetti get grass-court seasons off to winning starts
'My body is not ready,' says Alexander Zverev as he withdraws from Stuttgart
Naomi Osaka downs fourth seed Elise Mertens in Wimbledon warm-up
Most Read
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Transfer News LIVE: West Ham sign Brazilian talent, Chelsea discussing Duran deal
Best XI of players who won't be at Euro 2024: Nordic stars dominate high-quality cast
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal to play doubles together at Olympics

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings