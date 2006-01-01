Andy Murray suffers early exit from Wimbledon warm-up in Stuttgart

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Stuttgart ATP - Singles
  4. Andy Murray suffers early exit from Wimbledon warm-up in Stuttgart

Andy Murray suffers early exit from Wimbledon warm-up in Stuttgart

Murray still has the upcoming tournament at Queen's Club to try find some form
Murray still has the upcoming tournament at Queen's Club to try find some formAFP
Andy Murray (37) made a disappointing start to his Wimbledon warm-up campaign on Tuesday, losing 6-3, 6-4 to Marcos Giron (30) in the Stuttgart Open first round.

The former world number one, a Stuttgart finalist two years ago, had spent time in Britain training on grass after his first round Roland Garros defeat to Stan Wawrinka last month.

But that preparation did not pay off at the Weissenhof Club, whose courts are curated under guidance from All England Club experts.

Murray will hope to revive his grass game at Queen's Club, London, his final tune-up before what is almost certain to be the last Wimbledon of his career.

The 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon champion went down in 75 minutes, with Giron winning his first match here after a pair of first-round defeats. The Scot will drop out of the Top 120 ranking as a result of his defeat.

In the opening set, Murray volleyed into the net from close range to trail 4-2 with Giron closing out the set three games later. He won the first six points of the second set but was unable to keep up the momentum.

"I grew up watching Andy, it's an honour to be on the court with him," Giron said.

"I'm grateful to beat him and happy with the win. I was excited to get a grass lesson from him.

"It's unreal what he's done in his career, to play him on grass is unbelievable - I'm pumped with the win."

Jack Draper will line up as Giron's second-round opponent. The Briton beat the 54th-ranked American in the Australian Open first round in January over five sets.

Murray was beaten in the 2022 Stuttgart final by Matteo Berrettini, who advanced earlier 7-6(8), 5-7, 7-5 over Roman Safiullin.

Mentions
TennisMurray AndyGiron MarcosStuttgart ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Andy Murray expected to team up with brother Jamie at Wimbledon
Andy Murray considering playing Wimbledon doubles with brother Jamie
Wawrinka sends Murray packing in French Open first round after dominant display
Show more
Tennis
'My body is not ready,' says Alexander Zverev as he withdraws from Stuttgart
Naomi Osaka downs fourth seed Elise Mertens in Wimbledon warm-up
Roland Garros in race to finish Paris 2024 makeover after French Open finale
Lebanon's Hassan and Montenegro's Kovinic awarded 'Universality Places' into Paris 2024
Tennis Tracker: Jabeur and Raducanu claim easy wins, Murray dumped out in Stuttgart
Emma Raducanu happy with fitness and looking forward to grass court season
Jannik Sinner leapfrogs Novak Djokovic to take top spot in ATP world rankings
Tennis Tracker: Draper beats Ofner in Stuttgart, Boulter wins Nottingham thriller
Most Read
All you need to know about the World Cup qualifier between Kenya and Ivory Coast
Transfer News LIVE: Sesko set to stay at RB Leipzig, Szczesny nearing Al Nassr move
Cristiano Ronaldo picked as Portugal name Euro 2024 squad with few surprises
Netherlands star Frenkie de Jong ruled out of Euro 2024 through injury

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings