Andy Murray expected to team up with brother Jamie at Wimbledon

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon ATP - Doubles
  4. Andy Murray expected to team up with brother Jamie at Wimbledon

Andy Murray expected to team up with brother Jamie at Wimbledon

Murray is expected to play doubles at Wimbledon
Murray is expected to play doubles at WimbledonAFP
Andy Murray (37) is expected to team up with brother Jamie (38) to play doubles at Wimbledon in what is likely to be former world number one's final appearance at the British Grand Slam.

Three-time major winner Murray revealed in February that he intended to retire later this year.

Doubles specialist Jamie Murray expressed his desire to play with Andy at Wimbledon during an interview last week and the pair are likely to enter the doubles event at the All England Club, according to reports.

Andy Murray, a two-time singles winner at Wimbledon, has shifted his focus to playing more doubles matches in recent months after he indicated it was an ambition to compete at another Olympics.

The Paris Games start in late July, less than two weeks after Wimbledon finishes.

Andy Murray, who only returned from an ankle injury in May, played doubles with fellow Briton Dan Evans at the French Open but they exited in the first round.

A decision now appears to have been made for the Murray brothers to team up at Wimbledon and reprise their 2015 Davis Cup-winning doubles partnership.

Andy Murray, now ranked 97th in the world, will begin his grass-court season on Tuesday when he faces US player Marcos Giron in the first round of the ATP tournament in Stuttgart.

Mentions
TennisMurray AndyMurray JamieWimbledon ATP - Doubles
Related Articles
Andy Murray considering playing Wimbledon doubles with brother Jamie
Wawrinka sends Murray packing in French Open first round after dominant display
Swiatek to claim a fourth? A new men's winner? Flashscore's 2024 French Open predictions
Show more
Tennis
Jannik Sinner leapfrogs Novak Djokovic to take top spot in ATP world rankings
Tennis Tracker: Draper beats Ofner in Stuttgart, Boulter wins Nottingham thriller
Alcaraz says Roland Garros triumph proudest moment, plans Eiffel Tower tattoo
'I did everything I could,' says French Open runner-up Alexander Zverev
Alcaraz wins maiden French Open title after edging five-set epic against Zverev
Updated
Double disappointment for Paolini as Gauff and Siniakova clinch French Open title
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins five-setter against Zverev to become French Open champion
Perfectionist Swiatek savours managing the pressure to win fourth French Open
Test of nerves for Alcaraz as prodigy bids for maiden French Open title against Zverev
Most Read
Predicting Nigeria's starting XI against Benin: Boniface and Chukwueze to start?
'I did everything I could,' says French Open runner-up Alexander Zverev
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern open to Kimmich exit, Fofana set to leave Monaco
Real Madrid say they will play in Club World Cup as Carlo Ancelotti takes back comments

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings