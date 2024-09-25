Bentancur nearly cried when apologising for remarks, says Tottenham's Son

Son Heung-min (32) said on Wednesday there is no bad feeling with Tottenham Hotspur teammate Rodrigo Bentancur (27) after the Football Association charged the Uruguayan with misconduct after using insulting words towards him during a TV interview.

Bentancur could face a lengthy FA ban after the host of Canal 10 show Por La Camiseta asked him in June for a Tottenham shirt, to which the midfielder replied "Sonny's? It could be Sonny's cousin too as they all look the same."

Speaking ahead of Tottenham's opening Europa League clash with Qarabag on Thursday, South Korean Son said: "I love Rodrigo. I love him. We've had a lot of good memories.

"He knew and he apologised straight afterwards. I was on holiday and didn't even know what happened. He sent me a long text and you could tell it was from his heart.

"He then saw me at training and he was almost crying. He felt really sorry. We're all human and we make mistakes. I love Rodrigo and we move on together as a brother. We just have to wait for the FA's process and that's all I can say."

Tottenham captain Son has scored 164 goals in 414 appearances since joining the club in 2015 and his contract is due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

He said he remains focused on ending Tottenham's long wait for silverware dating back to 2008.

"At this age every second is like a goal, especially this season we are in a lot of competitions, it feels like I am taking even more care on this," Son said.

"I am fully focused on this year and just want to win something that everyone at the club deserves. In the future you never know what will happen, but I will give everything for this club because it's been 10 years I give everything."