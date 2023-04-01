Europa League roundup: Liverpool thrash LASK to secure knock-out spot

Luis Diaz celebrates scoring opening goal at Anfield
Luis Diaz celebrates scoring opening goal at Anfield
AFP
Liverpool booked their place in the UEFA Europa League knockout stages as Group E winners after a convincing 3-0 victory over LASK Linz at Anfield. The result adds to the Reds’ dominant home record against Austrian opposition of just one defeat in 10 matches.

Having fallen to a shock defeat against an inspired Toulouse side on matchday four, Jurgen Klopp’s men knew a positive response was needed as they looked to seal their place in the knockouts.

The hosts wasted no time in asserting their authority on proceedings with two goals inside the opening quarter-hour. 

First, Luis Diaz directed an emphatic header beyond Tobias Lawal from Joe Gomez’s inviting delivery, before Cody Gakpo added a second just four minutes later, tapping home from Mohamed Salah’s deflected cut-back.

Despite those early goals, LASK posed a threat of their own at the other end, but poor decision-making in the final third left Caoimhin Kelleher relatively untroubled in the hosts’ goal.

Keen to extend their lead before half time, Liverpool came agonisingly close to a third just after the half-hour mark when Kostas Tsimikas’ thunderous long-range strike cannoned off the bar. Nevertheless, the Reds eased through to the break with a commanding advantage.

In a similar vein to the opening period, Liverpool emerged after the restart on the front foot, and Salah netted their third from the penalty spot within five minutes after Gakpo was tripped by Lawal in the box.

The Dutch international struck the post with a long-range effort shortly afterwards, before Harvey Elliott and substitute Darwin Nunez saw a pair of strikes superbly thwarted by the LASK shot-stopper.

Key match stats
Flashscore

For all the hosts’ dominance, the Black & Whites came close to a consolation through Ibrahim Mustapha, who broke the offside trap only to be denied by a smart Kelleher save.

With the match wrapped up, Klopp used the opportunity to rest some of his star players ahead of a packed December schedule.

Nevertheless, the hosts added a late fourth through the impressive Gakpo, as the hosts earned a 10th consecutive home win by at least a two-goal margin. 

As for LASK, they’ll be desperate to bounce back against Toulouse on matchday six as they target the UEFA Europa Conference League knockouts via a third-placed finish.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)

Check all the match facts here.

Other late Europa League results:

Group B 

Marseille 4 Ajax 3

Group B
Flashscore

Group C 

Rangers 1 Aris 1

Group C
Flashscore

Group E 

Toulouse 0 Royale Union SG 0

Group E
Flashscore

Group F

Villarreal 3 Panathinaikos 2

Group F
Flashscore

Group G 

Servette 1 Roma 1

Sheriff Tiraspol 2 Slavia Prague 3

Group G
Flashscore

Group H

Hacken 0 Bayer Leverkusen 2

Molde 2 Qarabag 2

Group H
Flashscore
FootballEuropa LeagueLASK LinzLiverpool
