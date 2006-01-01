Europa League Team of the Round: Rashford & Fofana impress for Manchester United and Lyon

Flashscore has taken a look back at Thursday's Europa League fixtures, selecting the 11 best performers based on their player ratings from the second round of action.

It was a monster programme on Thursday, but between the smaller teams, there were also top sides mixed in with football giants such as Manchester United, Lyon and Ajax. Let's take a look at which players contributed the most for their teams and ended up in the Flashscore Team of the Round:

The Team of the Round Flashscore

Rashford on top in 45-minute cameo

Porto and Manchester United arguably delivered the best match out of the second round of fixtures. The outstanding player for the Red Devils was Marcus Rashford, who scored a goal and provided an assist.

In the end, it was only enough for a 3-3 draw, but it was extremely entertaining for the neutral.

Twente almost pulled off a big surprise; they were leading against Fenerbahce thanks to top man Michel Vlap, but the Turkish team managed to equalise. Nevertheless, Vlap put in an almost flawless performance and is therefore in the centre of our Team of the Round.

Malick Fofana was the man of the match in Lyon's 4-1 away win against Rangers. The young Belgian scored two goals and set up another - which is why he is deservedly on the right flank of our side.

Not only that, the talented player is also now in the national team squad and could make his debut in the next international break.

The full XI

Goalkeeper: Kaua Santos (Frankfurt)

Defence: Castro-Montes (Union SG), Joyskim Dawa (FCSB), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Moussa N'Diaye (Anderlecht)

Midfield: Rodinei (Olympiakos), Michel Vlap (FC Twente), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Attack: Malick Fofana (Lyon), Samu Omorodion (Porto), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao)