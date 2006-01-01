Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. Europa League Team of the Round: Rashford & Fofana impress for Manchester United and Lyon

Europa League Team of the Round: Rashford & Fofana impress for Manchester United and Lyon

Rashford was at his best
Rashford was at his bestČTK / imago sportfotodienst / @guelbergoes
Flashscore has taken a look back at Thursday's Europa League fixtures, selecting the 11 best performers based on their player ratings from the second round of action.

It was a monster programme on Thursday, but between the smaller teams, there were also top sides mixed in with football giants such as Manchester UnitedLyon and Ajax. Let's take a look at which players contributed the most for their teams and ended up in the Flashscore Team of the Round:

The Team of the Round
The Team of the RoundFlashscore

Rashford on top in 45-minute cameo

Porto and Manchester United arguably delivered the best match out of the second round of fixtures. The outstanding player for the Red Devils was Marcus Rashford, who scored a goal and provided an assist.

In the end, it was only enough for a 3-3 draw, but it was extremely entertaining for the neutral.

Twente almost pulled off a big surprise; they were leading against Fenerbahce thanks to top man Michel Vlap, but the Turkish team managed to equalise. Nevertheless, Vlap put in an almost flawless performance and is therefore in the centre of our Team of the Round.

Malick Fofana was the man of the match in Lyon's 4-1 away win against Rangers. The young Belgian scored two goals and set up another - which is why he is deservedly on the right flank of our side.

Not only that, the talented player is also now in the national team squad and could make his debut in the next international break.

The full XI

Goalkeeper: Kaua Santos (Frankfurt)

Defence: Castro-Montes (Union SG), Joyskim Dawa (FCSB), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Moussa N'Diaye (Anderlecht)

Midfield: Rodinei (Olympiakos), Michel Vlap (FC Twente), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Attack: Malick Fofana (Lyon), Samu Omorodion (Porto), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

Mentions
FootballEuropa LeagueMarcus RashfordKaua SantosMalick FofanaMichel VlapAlessio Castro-MontesJoyskim DawaDani VivianMoussa N'DiayeRodinei Marcelo de AlmeidaSamu OmorodionNico WilliamsFeatures
Related Articles
Ten Hag says 'don't judge us' after Manchester United snatch draw at Porto
Lacazette stars as Rangers slump to Europa League defeat against Lyon
Manchester United leave it late to salvage draw in six-goal Porto thriller
Show more
Football
Chelsea not ready to compete with Manchester City and Arsenal, says Maresca
Daniel Maldini receives first Italy call-up for Nations League
Paul Pogba's suspension reduced to 18 months, could play again in 2025
Ratcliffe refuses to guarantee Ten Hag's Manchester United future
Ten Hag adamant he retains the backing of Manchester United's hierarchy
Bayer Leverkusen won't underestimate Kiel on back of win over Milan, says Alonso
Editors' Picks: Manchester United facing another test at Villa Park as the NHL returns
Pep Guardiola quiet on future at club 'deep inside of my bones'
Liam Rosenior winning over sceptical Strasbourg fans as Ligue 1 rolls on
Most Read
How Andre Onana has forced Kenya to play Cameroon behind closed doors
Football Tracker: 10-man United score late leveller against Porto, Chelsea down Gent
Jannik Sinner not 'comfortable' as doping case clouds Shanghai campaign
Youthful Chelsea ease to win over Gent in Conference League

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings