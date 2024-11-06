Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. Postecoglou reveals Richarlison and Moore out of Spurs squad for Galatasaray

Postecoglou reveals Richarlison and Moore out of Spurs squad for Galatasaray

Reuters
Mikey Moore, left, and Ange Postecoglou
Mikey Moore, left, and Ange PostecoglouReuters / Dylan Martinez
Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison (27) and winger Mikey Moore (17) are among the injury absences for their Europa League tie at Galatasaray, manager Ange Postecoglou (59) said on Wednesday.

Richarlison came off the bench in Spurs' 4-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday, but was later replaced after suffering a hamstring injury, and could be set for a long spell on the sidelines.

Defender Cristian Romero also went off injured in that game, but the Spurs manager is more optimistic about his recovery time.

"From the weekend, Richarlison unfortunately injured his hamstring, so I'm still getting the final information but I think he'll be out for a while," Postecoglou told reporters ahead of Thursday's away game.

"Romero, I think nothing too serious hopefully, so still a chance for the weekend."

German forward Timo Werner and teenager Moore were both unused substitutes against Villa, and neither player has travelled with the Spurs squad to Turkey.

Moore started and impressed in Spurs' last two Europa League games, the wins over Ferencvaros and AZ Alkmaar, but misses out this time through illness.

"Timo Werner has been carrying a bit of a groin complaint, which is still there, so he didn't travel and Mikey Moore picked up a bit of a virus yesterday so we've left him at home as well," Postecoglou said.

"Everyone else who was fit should be available."

Spurs have won all three Europa League games to put them second in the standings, level on nine points with leaders Lazio while Galatasaray are unbeaten and two points behind in fifth.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

