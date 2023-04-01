Manchester United striker Anthony Martial out of FA Cup final through hamstring injury

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial out of FA Cup final through hamstring injury

Reuters

Anthony Martial scored six goals in 21 games for Manchester United in the Premier League

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial (27) will miss the FA Cup final against Manchester City due to injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The France international picked up a hamstring injury in Sunday's 2-1 win over Fulham in United's final Premier League match of the season as they wrapped up a third-placed finish with 75 points.

"Assessments have revealed a muscle tear that leaves him out of the Wembley clash," the club said in a statement.

United won the League Cup in February and will face City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Follow the FA Cup final with Flashscore.