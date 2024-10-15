MLS chief understands calls to cancel controversial FIFA Club World Cup

The president of Major League Soccer Don Garber says he recognises the concern over FIFA's enlarged 32-team Club World Cup to be hosted in the United States next year after LaLiga chief Javier Tebas called for the tournament to be scrapped.

The new tournament from global football's world governing body, featuring 12 European clubs, will come after a season featuring an expanded UEFA Champions League and before an enlarged 48-team World Cup in 2026, hosted in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Top players have criticised the ever-increasing fixture schedule, with some talking of strike action. European Leagues, players' union FIFPRO Europe and LaLiga jointly filed a complaint to EU antitrust regulators this week against FIFA's international match calendar.

Tebas said in Brussels this week that FIFA's new Club World Cup, which still does not have sponsorship or broadcast deals, should be cancelled.

"We all need to be mindful of the calendar, and I understand Javier's views," Garber told reporters at The Summit, part of Leaders Week London.

"I think we've got to all work to see whether or not we can be a more engaged part of the decision-making process, and I would include that in the Club World Cup.

"We as a league are as mindful as everybody else about the toll on our players and all the various competitions they have to compete in."

The 2025 Club World Cup, due to run from June 15th to July 13th, will be held around the same time as CONCACAF's Gold Cup, to be hosted on the Western Coast of the US and Canada. The MLS season is set to resume after that as well as European leagues.

Garber warned there could be a danger of over-saturation but that the recent lawsuit in Europe could actually be a pathway to a more palatable global calendar and greater collaboration between governing bodies and leagues.

"I read about the lawsuits just the other day, but sometimes it takes a little disruption to get everybody to sit at the same table and make the right decisions," the 67-year-old said.

"I would hope that you make those right decisions because you're basing those decisions on data, fact and research and strategy, but if not, sometimes you have to be forced to make those decisions."