Euro hosts Germany clinch scrappy win over Greece ahead of tournament

Euro hosts Germany clinch scrappy win over Greece ahead of tournament

Gross celebrates his late winner
Gross celebrates his late winnerProfimedia
Germany’s final warm-up match before hosting the 2024 UEFA European Championships ended in victory as Die Nationalelf picked up a 2-1 win thanks to second-half goals from Kai Havertz and Pascal Groß, denying Greece a first-ever H2H victory.

Julian Nagelsmann’s men have suffered mixed results running up to the European Championships, with the current coach only replacing former boss Hansi Flick towards the end of 2023. But, with this the final match before next Friday’s curtain-raiser against Scotland, Nagelsmann chose a full-strength outfit.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

However, it was Greece - who won’t be participating in this summer’s showpiece after failing to qualify - who had the better start. Nikos Papadopoulos’ men should have opened the scoring inside seven minutes when Giorgos Masouras picked out Christos Tzolis in the box, but Manuel Neuer stood tall and strong to deny the Fortuna Düsseldorf forward.

Germany struggled throughout the first half and were very much second-best. Despite it being a friendly fixture, Greece had arrived in Mönchengladbach with plenty of desire and determination, and they deservedly opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark.

A high press inside the German half resulted in Greece dispossessing their opponents, and Tzolis’ shot from the edge of the box was spilt by Neuer, who allowed Masouras to poke home.

Greece celebrate taking the lead
Greece celebrate taking the leadProfimedia

In a rare chance on goal, Kai Havertz thought he equalised just before HT, but his effort was chalked off for offside, bringing an end to a disappointing first half for the hosts.

Nagelsmann turned to his bench at the interval with Leroy Sané one of two changes, and the Bayern Munich winger made an almost immediate impact picking out Havertz before the Arsenal forward turned and buried his finish to draw level.

The second period was much improved from the Germans, dominating possession and creating double the amount of chances than prior to the break.

It looked like the evening would end in a disappointing draw until Pascal Gross, volleyed home a sublime finish from the edge of the box, creating a party atmosphere in Borussia-Park at FT.

Despite picking up the victory, Nagelsmann will be concerned by his team’s displays in these past two friendlies - he will hope his star players turn on the style when the heat is on.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Giorgos Masouras (Greece)

See a summary of the match here.

