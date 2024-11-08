Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. After consecutive losses, Ancelotti calls for Real Madrid reaction against Osasuna

After consecutive losses, Ancelotti calls for Real Madrid reaction against Osasuna

Reuters
Carlo Ancelotti broods on the Real Madrid bench
Carlo Ancelotti broods on the Real Madrid benchReuters / Susana Vera
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti (65) wants a positive reaction from his side after they suffered losses against Barcelona in LaLiga and AC Milan in the Champions League, as the team prepare for Saturday's league clash against Osasuna.

After a humiliating 4-0 home defeat by Barca, Real were again dominated at their own ground, falling to a 3-1 loss to Milan in a display that exposed last season's Champions League winners' poor defending and lack of firepower.

Ancelotti's side sit second in the league standings with 24 points from 11 matches, nine points behind leaders Barcelona, who have played a game more.

"Osasuna are doing very well, playing brave football and well positioned in the table," Ancelotti told reporters.

"We see tomorrow as a great opportunity to get back to doing things right... at this moment in time, which is obviously difficult. We have a chance to get back to our best.

"We have analysed the situation. We think we have found the solution, but it has to be seen in practice. We want to see a different version tomorrow. I see the team united, motivated and aware. But we have to wait until tomorrow to see if we act in the right way."

Real Madrid's most recent results
Real Madrid's most recent resultsFlashscore

The Italian was confident forward Kylian Mbappe, 25, would return to his best form.

Mbappe, who joined from Paris St Germain in June, has been playing a more central role at Real than he was accustomed to at the Ligue 1 club and has scored just once in his last six games in all competitions.

On Thursday, the France captain was also left out of his country's squad to face Israel and Italy in this month's Nations League games, stretching his absence in the national team to four matches.

"He's training well, he's going through a difficult moment... like each one of us. And like all of us, he has to think that this is an opportunity, that if he is clever he can get through it, but it requires more concentration and attitude," Ancelotti said.

"This is a strong, motivated group and the biggest club in the world. This is the best place to get through difficult times. And I am convinced that we will," he added.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaCarlo AncelottiKylian MbappeOsasunaReal Madrid
Related Articles
Real Madrid in crisis? Los Blancos slip with Kroos gone and Mbappe misfiring
Mbappe must embrace striker role at Real Madrid, says former player Benzema
Ancelotti rues missed chances in Real Madrid's heavy defeat to Barcelona
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Real Madrid hosting Osasuna, Bayern and Bayer to come
Updated
Serie A strugglers Lecce fire coach Gotti after poor start to season
Guardiola left confused by undercooked Grealish's England call-up
High-flying Nottingham Forest boast lofty ambitions after brilliant start to season
Mourinho suspended and fined in Turkey after bizarre and inappropriate rant
FlashFocus: Substance over style could lead Southampton to Premier League survival
Oceania offers invitation to Australian clubs to join new OFC professional league
LAFC claim narrow win over Whitecaps to secure progression in MLS playoffs
Roberto de Zerbi offers to resign after Marseille suffer shock defeat to Auxerre
In-form Chelsea can 'win against any team,' says Enzo Maresca
Most Read
Gauff defeats Sabalenka to set up Zheng clash at WTA Finals in Riyadh
Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters back home after Amsterdam violence
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka defeated by Gauff in Riyadh after Zheng moves into final
Napoli and Inter ready for duel at San Siro for Serie A top spot

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings