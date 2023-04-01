Atletico Madrid battle past resilient Almeria to preserve home record

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Atletico Madrid battle past resilient Almeria to preserve home record
Atletico Madrid battle past resilient Almeria to preserve home record
Morata celebrates
Morata celebrates
AFP
Atletico Madrid maintained their perfect home winning record in La Liga this season but were pushed by basement boys Almeria, taking a 2-1 victory at Estadio Metropolitano, as the visitors’ winless start to the campaign extended to 16 matches.

Atletico thought they had made the perfect start when after five minutes a half clearance ricocheted off the shoulder of Samuel Lino and towards Antoine Griezmann, who swivelled and struck the half-volley past goalkeeper Luís Maximiano, only for VAR to rule it out for offside.

That did not quell the hosts’ domination, as both Rodrigo de Paul and Angel Correa went close before they finally took the lead in the 18th minute. Griezmann won the ball wide on the left and fed Alvaro Morata who kept his nerve to beat his marker and go around the goalkeeper, slotting home his eighth league goal of the season.

The second arrived five minutes later, with Almeria again losing possession to Griezmann. His through ball found Marcos Llorente, who got to the by-line and played a well-timed pass across goal for Correa to tap in.

De Paul’s free-kick - well tipped over by Maximiliano - was the closest Los Colchoneros came to adding a third before the break, but it was Almeria who ended the half the stronger, going close through Leo Baptistao.

The visitors, without a goal in three matches in all competitions, continued to threaten after half-time, as Sergio Arribas went close following a clever corner routine before Adri Embarba’s diving header forced Jan Oblak into action.

Just after the hour mark, they got their reward when Alejandro Pozo’s shot deflected off teammate Baptistao, which made life awkward for Oblak, who made the save but could not get the ball safe, allowing Baptistao to convert the rebound.

 Gaizka Garitano’s men even came close to equalising soon after as Oblak saved from Arribas after the forward’s intricate one-two with Embarba.

Los Rojiblancos went for broke in the final stages, but could not find a second goal, as Diego Simeone’s men held on to record their eighth home win of the campaign, and their ninth league victory from nine matches when scoring first.

Despite scoring for the first time in three matches, Almeria remain on four points and still await a first-ever win at Atletico.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

See all the match stats here.

The match stats
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballLaLigaAtl. MadridAlmeria
Related Articles
Spanish prosecutor requests 4-year jail terms over hate crime in Vinicius case
'New Leicester' Girona can win LaLiga, says ex-Spain winger Luis Garcia
Barcelona battle past Atletico Madrid as Joao Felix returns to haunt parent club
Show more
Football
Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen come back to draw against Stuttgart
Manchester City come from behind against Luton to claim all three points
In-form Everton dismiss Chelsea at Goodison to strengthen position
Football Tracker: Five-star Fulham and Everton win big, Bayer Leverkusen drop points
Updated
Haaland blow for Man City as he misses Luton clash with foot injury
Bayern's Serge Gnabry sidelined by tendon injury picked up in Frankfurt thrashing
Alisson praises Liverpool's 'passion and intensity' after win over Crystal Palace
Columbus Crew beat LAFC 2-1 to win the MLS Cup for the third time
Kolo Muani gets Paris St-Germain over the line against Nantes in Ligue 1
Most Read
Who's Missing: Son a doubt for Spurs' encounter with injury-hit Newcastle
Derby Week: Anderlecht vs Liege - a rivalry of different communities and Belgian complexities
Squad not good enough, says United's Ten Hag after Bournemouth drubbing
'King' James and Lakers battle Haliburton's Pacers for first NBA Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings