Barcelona boss Xavi says Real Madrid are 'adulterating' LaLiga with referee attacks

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Barcelona boss Xavi says Real Madrid are 'adulterating' LaLiga with referee attacks
Barcelona boss Xavi says Real Madrid are 'adulterating' LaLiga with referee attacks
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez hit out at Real Madrid, who sit 10 points clear of his team in La Liga
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez hit out at Real Madrid, who sit 10 points clear of his team in La Liga
AFP
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez complained Friday that rivals Real Madrid are influencing referees "every week" and said it meant La Liga was "completely adulterated."

Los Blancos lead La Liga by two points from Girona and sit 10 clear of champions Barcelona, down in fourth place.

Real Madrid's television channel has broadcast hours of controversial content this season attacking referees.

"I don't like that they are influencing referees and they are doing it every week. I think it adulterates the competition a bit," Xavi, who will leave Barcelona at the end of the season, told a news conference.

Barcelona and several of the club's former directors were charged with bribery last year after payments to a former Spanish refereeing chief, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.

The Catalan club denies their payments of over seven million euros were an attempt to influence refereeing.

"The Negreira topic has not helped us at all, and that's a reality - and this is how we have to compete," continued Xavi.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said earlier Friday that Real Madrid television's content was "shameful" and the club was not "behaving well".

Laporta criticised the refereeing of a recent Madrid game against Almeria where Carlo Ancelotti's side were losing 2-0 but won 3-2 with three controversial VAR decisions going their way.

"We saw a disgrace in the game against Almeria," said Laporta, speaking to RAC1 radio station.

"And they will say that the referees are helping Barca - we are very angry and we don't accept it."

Barcelona president Joan Laporta
Reuters

Xavi said he was shocked that Madrid were allowed to keep running videos attacking officials.

"It surprises me a lot that we allow this, that it's permitted," said the coach.

"It adulterates the competition completely, week after week - even the blind can see it.

"(Atletico coach) Diego Simeone said it, no? We are not stupid. The world sees it."

Simeone was asked last week about VAR audio clips from Madrid's match against Almeria and said officials "think we are stupid, and it makes us angry."

Madrid coach Ancelotti said he thought officials made the correct decisions in his team's win over Almeria at every juncture.

Barcelona visit Alaves on Saturday while Real Madrid host third-place Atletico Madrid in a derby clash Sunday.

LaLiga's top five
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballLaLigaBarcelonaReal Madrid
Related Articles
Atletico looking to repeat winning trick in Madrid derby to keep title hopes alive
Tough Las Palmas visit offers Real Madrid chance to take La Liga lead
Shock contenders Girona visit Almeria aiming to take solo lead in LaLiga
Show more
Football
Australia's Miller will learn from errors in Asian Cup loss to South Korea, says Arnold
Mbappe and Asensio on target as PSG survive Strasbourg fightback in Ligue 1 win
Magic Masuaku steps up as D.R. Congo down Guinea to fly into semi-finals
Football Tracker: Fiorentina stunned late on by Lecce, Athletic Bilbao continue to impress
Updated
Son guides South Korea to Asian Cup semis with extra-time winner against Australia
Updated
Lookman scores again as Nigeria edge past Angola into AFCON semi-finals
Serge Aurier joins Galatasaray on loan from Nottingham Forest
Tottenham's Sarr to be involved in Saturday's Everton trip, says Postecoglou
Fantasy Premier League: Haaland is back but be mindful of double Gameweeks
Most Read
Lionel Messi makes late cameo as Ronaldo-less Al Nassr crush Inter Miami
Super Eagles soaring high as quarter-finals arrive but can Nigeria win AFCON 2023?
Son guides South Korea to Asian Cup semis with extra-time winner against Australia
Transfer News LIVE: Broja completes Fulham loan switch, Aurier moves to Galatasaray

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings