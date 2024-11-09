Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Barcelona coach Flick warns tired Yamal could be rested against Sociedad

Barcelona coach Flick warns tired Yamal could be rested against Sociedad

Reuters
Yamal in action for Barcelona
Yamal in action for Barcelona Reuters/Juan Medina
It is uncertain whether Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal (17) will be fit to start in Sunday's LaLiga match at Real Sociedad, manager Hansi Flick (59) said.

Defender Pau Cubarsi is in contention after suffering a facial injury in Wednesday's 5-2 Champions League win at Red Star Belgrade.

Cubarsi participated in a full training session with the team, which did not include fellow 17-year-old Yamal.

"Lamine was inside and he did specific strength training. He has had a lot of matches in the last few weeks so we took care of him and let him (train separately) indoors. We will see what his situation is tomorrow," Flick told reporters on Saturday.

Flick heaped praise on Barca's 36-year-old striker Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 19 goals in 16 appearances across all competitions.

"He is in very good shape. I am also impressed with how he helps the defence. For me, there are no thoughts about giving him a rest.

"(midfielder) Dani (Olmo) felt a little bit unwell at night but this morning he is doing better, so with him just treatments and medicine, I think he is ready for tomorrow against Sociedad."

Sociedad have fared better on the road, collecting 11 of their 15 points away and losing four of their six home matches, with their only victory in front of their own fans coming against lowly Valencia.

Barcelona, on 33 points from 12 matches, are six points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who have 27 from 12 games.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaLamine YamalReal SociedadBarcelona
Related Articles
Barcelona stretch lead at LaLiga summit after routine win over rivals Espanyol
Barcelona ready for Espanyol but Flick wants sport suspended due to deadly Valencia floods
Barcelona looking to continue LaLiga domination in Catalan derby with Espanyol
Show more
Football
FlashFocus: 'Bad boy' Arnautovic still remains player to fear as reputation improves
Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury casts shadow over Liverpool's win over Villa
Melbourne's Kisnorbo not letting Victory's best start in a decade get to his head
Atlanta United knock Lionel Messi's Inter Miami out of MLS playoffs
Juventus coach Thiago Motta states club 'deserved to win' after Turin derby victory
New York City advance to MLS playoffs semi-finals with nail-biting win over Cincinnati
Guardiola hopes Manchester City can 'clear heads' and come back stronger after break
Nunez and Salah do the damage as Liverpool go five points clear with Aston Villa win
Lee and Barcola bag braces as PSG defeat Angers to maintain lead in Ligue 1
Football Tracker: Liverpool defeat Aston Villa as Juventus and PSG pick up wins
Updated
Most Read
Football Tracker: Liverpool defeat Aston Villa as Juventus and PSG pick up wins
Gauff fights back to beat Zheng to WTA Finals title and record payout in Riyadh
Alexander Ovechkin Goal Tracker: Capitals star closing in on Gretzky's record
Guardiola left confused by undercooked Grealish's England call-up

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings