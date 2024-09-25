Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Barcelona's injury woes mount as Hansi Flick relies on experience for Osasuna clash

Barcelona's injury woes mount as Hansi Flick relies on experience for Osasuna clash

Barca will be seeking an eighth straight win on Saturday
Barca will be seeking an eighth straight win on SaturdayREUTERS / Pablo Morano
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick (59) emphasised the importance of experience as he continues to navigate his way through an injury crisis as they look to build on their perfect start to the LaLiga season.

Barca will be seeking an eighth straight win on Saturday at Osasuna, but they will have to do so without a growing list of injured players.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was the latest to join absentees that included Dani Olmo, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araujo, Fermin Lopez, and Andreas Christensen and the German coach said defender Inigo Martinez was a doubt after suffering an injury against Getafe on Wednesday.

Flick remained confident in Inaki Pena's ability to become the team’s starting goalkeeper in the absence of Ter Stegen and added that De Jong and Gavi were close to returning next week.

“This is about quality of the players. They are very well prepared and train with so much passion and mentality," Flick told reporters on Friday. "Evidently as we did before there will be some rotations."

"But also it’s important the experienced players are with us, like Raphinha and Lewandowski. Inigo received a blow, so we will see how that is.

"From what I see in training, (De Jong) is in good shape, also Gavi picking up the pace. Frenkie is very close to returning. Tomorrow he will have a rest because he needs it he trained a lot."

The return of De Jong, who last played in April, could be a major boost for Barcelona as they brace for tough clashes in October, when they host Bayern Munich in the Champions League three days before visiting Real Madrid in LaLiga on October 26.

"(De Jong) is an experienced player and he can help us greatly, even if he plays 20 minutes but we will see what happens next week."

A win on Saturday at Osasuna, who remain unbeaten at home this season, would equal Barcelona's best start to a LaLiga campaign, previously set during the 2013/14 season under coach Tata Martino.

"It's always great to win though we aren't focusing on the record. From 11 points, Osasuna have they won 10 points at home, where the crowd really gets behind them and I like that atmosphere," he added.

Barcelona have been banned from selling tickets to their fans for their next Champions League away game, at Red Star Belgrade on November 6, after their supporters were found guilty of racist behaviour during their match against Monaco.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaBarcelonaOsasuna
Related Articles
Polish keeper Wojciech Szczesny open to coming out of retirement to join Barcelona
Hansi Flick says Barca still a work in progress despite great start to the season
Lewandowski's early strike enough as Barcelona beat Getafe in LaLiga
Show more
Football
Zamalek win African Super Cup after edging Cairo rivals Al Ahly on penalties
Mallorca move up into LaLiga's top four with win away at Valladolid
Brilliant Barcola stars as Paris Saint-Germain defeat Rennes in Ligue 1
First-half blitz sees AC Milan record win at home against Lecce
Dortmund come from behind to snatch Bundesliga win from struggling Bochum
Muritala stars as Sparta Prague are stunned at home by Sigma Olomouc
FIFA to reveal venues for 2025 Club World Cup in the USA
Auxerre get back to winning ways in style with Brest battering in Ligue 1
Canada legend Sinclair announces retirement from professional football
Juventus post 199 million euro loss for 2023/24 financial year
Most Read
Victor Osimhen shines as Galatasaray start Europa League charge with victory over PAOK
Arsenal boss Arteta still 'loves' Guardiola despite fiery clash with City
Napoli thrash Palermo to advance to Coppa Italia last 16 as McTominay gets on scoresheet
Who's Missing: Raya a concern for Arsenal against Leicester

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings