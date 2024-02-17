Breezy Ancelotti unfazed by latest reports linking Mbappe to Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti was cool as ever when asked about Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on Saturday breezily dismissed reports of French forward Kylian Mbappe (25) joining the LaLiga giants when his contract at Paris St-Germain ends after this season, insisting he was more focused on his next opponents.

A source at PSG told Reuters on Friday that Mbappe would leave PSG in July although the terms of the agreement had not been decided and it might be months before any official announcement.

"I understand it's the topic of the day for you, but for us, it's tomorrow's game (against Rayo Vallecano)," Ancelotti told a press conference on Saturday.

"We have to do well. That's what is on my mind."

Mbappe was heavily linked with a move to Real in 2022 but then announced a contract extension with PSG.

Peppered with questions about whether he would like to have the French striker in his team and whether he was talked about in the Real dressing room, Ancelotti ducked and dived in his usual easygoing way.

"We talked about the match. We know it's a vital match for this season," he said.

"People can talk, I understand that. I would like to finish this season well, to win titles. There is plenty of time to think about next season."

Real, on top of LaLiga on 61 points, dealt a massive blow to Girona's title hopes last Saturday with a 4-0 thrashing.

Girona, second on 56 points, have another tough challenge on Monday away at in-form Athletic Bilbao, who have not dropped a point at home since October.

Ancelotti's Real, fresh from beating RB Leipzig 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday, will look to take another step towards reclaiming the title when they play at lowly Rayo on Sunday.

And their manager seems to accept that Mbappe's shadow will loom over Real's daily routine and his own regular contact with the media until the player's future is clear.

"Do you see me affected (by the questions about Mbappe) now? No, no... I know press conferences will be like that from now on," he said with a smile.

