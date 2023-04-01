Brilliant Bellingham the star as Real Madrid come back to beat Almeria

Bellingham scored twice in the win
Bellingham scored twice in the win
AFP
A Jude Bellingham (20) brace helped Real Madrid come from behind to defeat UD Almería at the Power Horse Stadium, making it three LaLiga away wins on the bounce.

Almeria took a sixth-minute lead in last season’s corresponding fixture, but few would have expected them to better that feat by going ahead in the third minute.

A Real set-piece was swiftly countered by the hosts, leaving Toni Kroos exposed as former Los Blancos youth team player Sergio Arribas beat him to the ball to nod in an unlikely opener.

Seemingly unphased, the visitors settled into the contest and were back on level terms when Bellingham reacted quickly to prod home from close range.

Bellingham has adapted to life in Madrid quickly
AFP

Almeria had looked threatening throughout the half, forcing Andriy Lunin into several saves, but on the stroke of half-time, Real had the ball in the back of the net. However, after a VAR check, Toni Kroos’ thumping strike was disallowed for a foul in the build-up from Dani Carvajal.

Key match stats
Flashscore

The contest remained level for another 15 minutes after the interval, but a moment of quality set the two sides apart as Carlo Ancelotti's men edged in front.

Kroos made amends for the opening goal with an inswinging cross which tempted new arrival Luis Maximiano off his line, allowing Bellingham to head into an empty net - his third Real goal in two games.

 With just over 15 minutes to play, and aided by a slight deflection, Vinicius Junior caught out Maximiano as his effort from just inside the box found its way into the top-left corner, all but putting the game to bed.

The Rojiblancos were ultimately left disappointed once more, suffering a fifth defeat in eight meetings (W1, D2).

However, a second loss in charge of Almeria for Vicente Moreno doesn’t tell the full story after a courageous display against one of Europe’s elite. A trip to face Cadiz in search of their first points of the campaign awaits them next, whilst Real look to maintain their perfect start against Celta de Vigo.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

See all the match stats here.

