Carlo Ancelotti has no doubts about Karim Benzema staying at Real Madrid

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Carlo Ancelotti has no doubts about Karim Benzema staying at Real Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti has no doubts about Karim Benzema staying at Real Madrid
Karim Benzema takes part in a training session ahead of Real Madrid's final match of the season
Karim Benzema takes part in a training session ahead of Real Madrid's final match of the season
AFP
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti indicated on Saturday that he expected Karim Benzema (35) to stay at the club despite recent links to a Saudi Arabia move.

"Benzema is ready to play tomorrow (against Athletic Bilbao in the final league game of the season), he has recovered very well, he has a year on his contract, so we have no doubts here," Ancelotti told a news conference.

"The club's legends have to retire at Real Madrid. I think that's what all the fans and the club think, but then there's the thinking of the player."

Reports emerged during the week about Benzema being set to move to a Saudi club, but the player himself dismissed them on Thursday when speaking at an awards ceremony.

"Why am I going to talk about the future, if I'm in Madrid? What talks is the internet and reality is not the internet," Benzema said.

Karim Benzema poses after receiving the MARCA Leyenda (MARCA Legend) award in Madrid earlier this week
AFP

However Ancelotti said there will be some departures and arrivals at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

"It's going to be a squad with some different players, but it's going to be competitive," he said.

The Italian coach would not go any further, beyond confirming the arrival of Rayo Vallecano defender Fran Garcia, as reported months previously.

Ancelotti avoided talking about Madrid's alleged interest in England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

"I'm not going to talk about the future of the squad that is in place," said Ancelotti.

"Kane is a great player, he is a Tottenham player, we have to respect the player and Tottenham."

Mentions
FootballBenzema KarimReal MadridKane HarryLaLiga
Related Articles
Carlo Ancelotti: Real Madrid must 'respect' Harry Kane amid transfer talk
Brilliant Benzema back to his best as Real Madrid score four in win over Almeria
Ancelotti thinks Benzema, Modric and Kroos will stay at Madrid
Show more
Football
Milan say Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not extend contract
Barca win Champions League with stunning Wolfsburg comeback
Gundogan brace leads Manchester City to FA Cup triumph over Manchester United
Updated
Massimiliano Allegri guarantees that Juventus will do better next season
Argentina's Boca Juniors drop player convicted of gender violence
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Bordeaux promotion bid in danger after fan assault on Rodez player ends game
Moutinho and Costa to leave Wolves, Traore in talks to stay
Veteran defender Sergio Ramos to leave Paris St Germain
Fiorentina end league season on a high with comfortable win over Sassuolo
Most Read
Gundogan brace leads Manchester City to FA Cup triumph over Manchester United
Elena Rybakina pulls out of French Open due to illness
Pep Guardiola insists United are much improved since beating City ahead of cup final
Creaking Novak Djokovic adjusting to new reality at French Open