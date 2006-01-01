Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Dani Olmo thrilled after scoring winner on dream Barcelona debut

Dani Olmo thrilled after scoring winner on dream Barcelona debut

Olmo had to wait two games until Barcelona could register him
Olmo had to wait two games until Barcelona could register himREUTERS / Violeta Santos Moura
Barcelona's attacking midfielder Dani Olmo (26) said on Tuesday he was delighted with his dream debut for the Spanish giants, coming off the bench to score the winner in a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory at Rayo Vallecano.

Signed earlier in the summer from RB Leipzig after playing a central role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph, Olmo had to wait two games until Barca could register him due to LaLiga's strict financial control rules.

But Olmo said it was worth the wait, as his return to the club where he spent seven years in the youth academy before joining Dinamo Zagreb aged 16 was better than expected.

"I've been looking forward to my debut since for a long time and it couldn't have been in a better way," Olmo told DAZN on Tuesday.

"It's been many years since Barcelona won here, it's such a tough place to play so the end result is just unparalleled.

"I've felt very good, I was really looking forward to it. Today it finally happened, I'm very happy to have helped the team and even better to have scored. I'm delighted."

Barcelona top the standings on nine points from three games, two ahead second-placed Villarreal. They next host Real Valladolid on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaDani OlmoBarcelonaRayo Vallecano
Related Articles
Super sub Olmo scores winning goal on Barcelona debut against Rayo Vallecano
Barcelona finally register new signing Dani Olmo ahead of Rayo clash later
Colombia star James Rodriguez returns to LaLiga with Rayo Vallecano
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea in talks for Osimhen, Leicester close in on El Khannouss
Updated
Uruguayan defender Juan Izquierdo dies after collapsing during match
2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Napoli’s Osimhen and Fulham’s Iwobi headline Nigeria squad
O'Riley injured in Brighton's EFL Cup win over Crawley as Premier League clubs avoid upset
Sparta Prague return to Champions League for first time in 19 years after downing Malmo
Bayern's Harry Kane receives European Golden Shoe award in Munich
Brighton sign full-back Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahce for 30 million euros
Joao Cancelo joins Al-Hilal from Manchester City after lengthy transfer saga
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea in talks for Osimhen, Leicester close in on El Khannouss
Australian teen may miss out on big US Open payday due to NCAA rules
Barcelona finally register new signing Dani Olmo ahead of Rayo clash later
Super sub Olmo scores winning goal on Barcelona debut against Rayo Vallecano

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings