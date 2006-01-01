Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Diego Simeone confident new signing Julian Alvarez fits perfectly with Atleti DNA

Diego Simeone confident new signing Julian Alvarez fits perfectly with Atleti DNA

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone
Atletico Madrid manager Diego SimeoneReuters
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone (54) heaped praise on his new signing Julian Alvarez (24) and expects great things from the Argentine forward.

Alvarez only joined Atletico last week after they paid Manchester City a deal reported by British media to be worth around 75 million euros, Simeone said he could be available for Monday's LaLiga opener at Villarreal.

"Julian (Alvarez) is a player we are all looking forward to seeing and who will help us to be better. It was all very sudden, so quick. He just arrived a little while ago, has been training for four days but has been adapting fast," Simeone told a press conference on Sunday.

"But I see him with a lot of enthusiasm, knowing where he is coming from and understanding where he is heading towards. His characteristics fit to the Atleti DNA."

After spending over 150 million euros on Alvarez, Spain EURO 2024-winning defender Robin Le Normand and last season's LaLiga top scorer Alexander Sorloth, Simeone played down title expectations.

With negotiations to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher lingering, Simeone said they still need to add more players to be competitive against a Real Madrid side who won the Champions League and LaLiga double last season before recruiting France captain Kylian Mbappe.

"Real Madrid start the season as the best team and will have to prove it with the wonderful players they have while all the rest of us will be behind to compete against them," Simeone said.

"We haven't closed the squad yet, apart from not closing it yet, we need to focus on tomorrow's game and see game by game how the team progresses.

"Barcelona continue to have a very good team, Real continue to grow with players who are phenomenal but it's clear for me that we have to think about ourselves."

Follow Atleti's Monday opener against Villarreal with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaAlvarez JulianSimeone DiegoAtl. MadridReal MadridVillarrealManchester City
Related Articles
Julian Alvarez relishes new challenge at Atletico after leaving Manchester City
Atletico Madrid confirm signing of Julian Alvarez from Manchester City
Manchester City boss Guardiola confirms Alvarez will play for Atletico Madrid
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Brentford host Palace in Premier League as Nice travel to Auxerre
Updated
Who is Christantus Uche? Getafe’s Nigerian talent poised to light up LaLiga
Transfer News LIVE: Gallagher & Felix set to trade places, Skipp heading to Leicester
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Engin Firat reveals Kenya hosting Zimbabwe qualifier in Uganda 'is best option'
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick hopeful Ilkay Gundogan will stay for new season
Lille's Angel Gomes doing well in hospital after serious head injury, club says
Robert Lewandowski praises Barcelona youngsters after comeback win at Valencia
Lewandowski nets brace for Barcelona in comeback victory over Valencia
Ten-man Leverkusen beat Stuttgart on penalties to lift Super Cup
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Gallagher & Felix set to trade places, Skipp heading to Leicester
Football Tracker: Brentford host Palace in Premier League as Nice travel to Auxerre
Liverpool’s Salah eclipses Lampard, Rooney and Shearer to set Premier League record
Angry Carlos Alcaraz crashes out to Gael Monfils as Jannik Sinner wins in walkover

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings