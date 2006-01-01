Julian Alvarez relishes new challenge at Atletico after leaving Manchester City

Argentine forward Julian Alvarez (24) wanted a change in his career after a short but trophy-laden spell at Premier League club Manchester City and he said on Friday he was excited about starting a new challenge at Atletico Madrid.

Alvarez joined Atletico on a six-year contract on Monday and, while financial details of the deal were not disclosed by either club, British media reported that the transfer was worth around 75 million euros ($82.46 million) plus 20 million euros in potential add-ons.

His exit marked a record sale for City, eclipsing the 50 million pounds ($64.50 million) Chelsea paid for England winger Raheem Sterling in 2022.

Alvarez won the Premier League twice during his two-year stay at City, having joined from Argentine side River Plate in 2022, as well as the Champions League, Club World Cup, Super Cup and FA Cup all once. He is also a World Cup winner and twice Copa America champion with Argentina.

"I felt I needed a change in my career, looking for a new challenge and I feel this is a club that gives me the space to have my best version as a footballer," Alvarez told reporters at his presentation ceremony as a new Atletico player.

Alvarez, who scored 36 goals in 103 appearances for City, said he was prepared to give it his all for compatriot Diego Simeone's side.

"I'd like to play, I'm always available in any position and as long as I'm on the pitch to help the team I'll be happy," he said.

"You always dream of winning; you like to win and compete. I don't feel like a superhero for winning the World Cup... I'm here to do my bit and to fight for all the competitions.

"My objectives are to try to achieve my best version and to grow as a person as well as to help win."

Atletico, who finished fourth in LaLiga last season, kick off their campaign away at Villarreal on Monday.