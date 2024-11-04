Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Douvikas strike the difference as Celta Vigo edge 10-man Getafe in LaLiga

Douvikas strike the difference as Celta Vigo edge 10-man Getafe in LaLiga

Andrew Pickering
Anastasios Douvikas of Celta Vigo celebrates scoring his team's only goal
Anastasios Douvikas of Celta Vigo celebrates scoring his team's only goalOctavio Passos / Getty Images via AFP
Celta Vigo bounced back from back-to-back LaLiga defeats with a 1-0 win over Getafe at the Stadio Balaídos - the first time in six attempts that Los Celestes have triumphed over Los Azulones.

In keeping with the minute’s silence for the victims of the recent flooding in Spain, it was a muted start to the match, but the home side would take the lead with the first shot of the game.

Having bundled his way to the byline, Celta captain Iago Aspas stood up a teasing cross to the back post which sailed over a flat-footed David Soria in the Getafe goal, leaving Anastasios Douvikas with a simple header into an open goal from two yards out.

The same three players were involved in one of the other rare moments of action in the first half, as Aspas arced a through ball with the outside of his foot into the path of Douvikas, but this time Soria was fleet-footed enough to race off his line and deny the Greek striker.

After a languid half where they failed to register a shot on target and Jose Bordalas felt obliged to make a tactical change after just half an hour, Getafe started brightly following the break, with substitute Alvaro Rodriguez forcing the first save of the game from Celta goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

The home side’s response was impressive but fruitless, as Aspas hit the post after good work from Jonathan Bamba before Douvikas failed to finish an impressive move as he headed wide from 10 yards out.

Getafe are LaLiga’s joint lowest scorers, and their chances of finding an equaliser became more unlikely as first-half substitute Juan Berrocal picked up his second yellow card in the space of 10 minutes, barrelling through the back of Douvikas with 25 minutes of the match left to play.

With the man advantage, Claudio Giraldez’s side dominated the closing stages but failed to add to their lead, with Borja Iglesias having a goal ruled out for a marginal offside and Hugo Alvarez drilling just wide.

In the end, the men from Galicia settled for a narrow but priceless win, which propels them into the top half of the LaLiga table, while Getafe remain 16th, two points clear of the relegation zone.

Key match stats
Key match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Flashscore Man of the Match: Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaCelta VigoGetafeAnastasios Douvikas
Related Articles
Real Madrid's match at Valencia set to be postponed due to floods
Carlo Ancelotti says Luka Modric still a difference maker for Real Madrid
Real Madrid battle past Celta Vigo with Mbappe and Vinicius on scoresheet
Show more
Football
Guardiola says injury-hit Manchester City are facing challenge ahead of Sporting clash
Wilson the hero as late double sees Fulham come from behind to stun Brentford
In-form Lazio win third Serie A clash in a row against nine-man Cagliari
Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar officially hands in resignation
Updated
Neymar goes off injured in second game for Al Hilal after return from injury
Slot heaps praise on Alonso ahead of Liverpool's clash with Bayer Leverkusen
Pinpoint Pinamonti fires lowly Genoa to crucial Serie A win over Parma
Empoli get back to winning ways in Serie A against struggling Como
When Barcelona called: The deferred dream that shaped Gideon Mensah’s rise
Most Read
Sheffield United defender Ahmedhodzic banned for life from representing Bosnia
Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar officially hands in resignation
Neymar goes off injured in second game for Al Hilal after return from injury
Antonio Conte full of praise for inspirational Atalanta as Napoli fall to home defeat

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings