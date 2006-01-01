Advertisement
  4. 'Dream of my life': Endrick confident of handling Real Madrid pressure

Brazilian forward Endrick Felipe looks on during his first appearance as new Real Madrid player
Brazilian forward Endrick Felipe looks on during his first appearance as new Real Madrid playerAFP
Endrick (18) says he's ready for the pressure of being a Real Madrid player.

Over 40,000 welcomed their new No. 16 to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Asked about the expectations, the striker said: "I am very happy, as I already spoke on the field. Being in this city, in this team... I thank God very much. The responsibility is great.

"It wasn't in the plans (his tears), but it is the dream of my life.

"Cristiano was my idol and that is why I became a Real Madrid fan.

"Playing for Madrid is impressive for me. I hope that together we can make a great story. 

"I am happy and I am grateful for seeing my family happy. I see my parents and it is exciting. I am grateful to them both because they are the keys to my life. If it is not for them I am not here. 

"I'm in love with Madrid and I want to be here. I don't care about anything else. When the negotiations started I just wanted to go to Madrid and I want to make history and retire here."

Asked if Madrid 'scared' him, Endrick continued: "No, if God has given me this responsibility it is because He knows I can be here.

"When I saw the stadium full... I thought it was crazy. They received me very well. Having the entire stadium shout my name is very special and I am very grateful."

