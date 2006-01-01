Advertisement
  Girona manager Michel remains upbeat despite stuttering start to the season

Girona manager Michel remains upbeat despite stuttering start to the season

Girona are winless from their first two matches in LaLiga
Girona are winless from their first two matches in LaLigaREUTERS / Isabel Infantes
Girona manager Michel (48) is unconcerned by his side's poor start to the season after they failed to win either of their first two games having lit up LaLiga last year.

The Catalan side came out of nowhere to go toe-to-toe with Real Madrid in the title battle for much of last season, beating Barcelona twice before finishing third and qualifying for the Champions League for the first time.

However, Michel asked fans to be patient after they came crashing back to earth this season with a disappointing draw at Real Betis in their opener and a 3-0 thrashing by Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

"I look at the process, the performance, not the results," Michel told a press conference on Wednesday, ahead of Thursday's LaLiga match against Osasuna.

"I think we're far from our best, but I'm convinced we'll play a great game (on Thursday). The team is ready. Atletico are one of the big candidates (to win) LaLiga. We're not so bad like it may have looked like..."

Michel said his side were behind in their preparations for the new campaign, having lost several of his key players from last season.

Winger Savinho, who was on loan at Girona last season, moved to Manchester City, striker Artem Dovbyk left for Serie A side Roma, and versatile midfielder Aleix Garcia was signed by Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite being backed by the wealth of their Abu Dhabi owners, Girona operate in a different financial world to that of Premier League champions Manchester City, who headline their City Football Group stable.

Michel called on the club's fans to get behind them until they find their groove.

"We need the fans and the best version of ourselves," Michel said.

"Last year we had a great communion, the fans helped us to win points at home. That's why I ask our fans to be with us, together we are stronger.

"We have not been able to work as we wanted with this new group together in the close season. The team understands what we want, but it's true that we need to connect more. I am convinced that we will do it quickly..."

