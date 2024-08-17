Lewandowski nets brace for Barcelona in comeback victory over Valencia

Barcelona opened their 2024/25 LaLiga campaign with a victory, scoring two goals within three minutes either side of half-time to secure a 2-1 comeback victory over Valencia at the Estadio de Mestalla.

Barcelona started on the front foot and, fresh from his wonderful 2024 UEFA European Championship campaign, Yamine Lamal had an effort deflected over before Alejandro Balde’s long-range strike was saved by Giorgi Mamardashvili. The Georgian also starred in Germany this summer and was starting despite heavy links with Liverpool, also denying Raphinha in the 18th minute.

At the other end, the front two of Rafa Mir and Hugo Duro began to gel, and the latter’s cross to the former was glanced wide on 15 minutes. Shortly before the break, Duro will have been relieved to see the offside flag raised when he made a mess of a seemingly simple chance from Andre Almeida’s dink into the box.

History appeared to have repeated itself two minutes later as Duro headed Diego Lopez’s cross beyond Marc-Andre Ter Stegen from six yards. However, replays showed that he was onside, much to the delight of a rocking home crowd..

Valencia - Barcelona match stats Opta by StatsPerform

It looked as though the hosts would take a lead into the break, but five action-packed minutes decided otherwise. First, there was a goal-line clearance at either end, with Yarek Gasiorowski first keeping out Marc Casado before Pau Cubarsí heroically stopped Duro from grabbing a second after his goalkeeper had given the ball away cheaply.

There was still time for one more chance before the break, and Robert Lewandowski took it, bundling home Yamal’s cutback to equalise with the last kick of the half. Hansi Flick’s men completed the turnaround three minutes after the interval as Christhian Mosquera caught Raphinha in the box.

From 12 yards, Lewandowski stepped up to smash a clinical spot-kick high to the left of Mamardashvili.

Mosquera somewhat redeemed himself when he later blocked an effort from Lewandowski as the Polish hitman searched for his hat-trick, while substitute Pedri came close to a third five minutes from time when his long-range effort whistled just wide. Roared on by their passionate home support, Los Che did push for a leveller but, despite not pulling away, the Blaugrana held on for an opening-day win as new boss Flick got off the mark with three points.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

