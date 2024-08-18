Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Mallorca score late winner to beat Real Betis and continue strong start to season

Mallorca score late winner to beat Real Betis and continue strong start to season

Mallorca celebrate their winner
Mallorca celebrate their winnerFran Santiago / Getty Images via AFP
Real Betis missed out on the chance to record three successive victories at home for the first time in almost a year after Dani Rodriguez and Valery gave RCD Mallorca a 2-1 comeback victory after Giovani Lo Celso’s thunderous opener.

Betis celebrated the life of club member number one Juan Antonio Campos Camacho prior to the game, after he passed away aged 88 on Thursday. He will have seen some special goals during his lengthy affiliation with the club, and it was fitting that Giovani Lo Celso rifled home left-footed after only six minutes to match the very best.

Clearly high on confidence after his double over Getafe, the Argentinian only had one thing on his mind after picking the ball up in midfield, leaving Dominik Greif rooted to the spot as the ball sailed into the top corner.

Los Verdiblancos hadn’t lost in 11 when going ahead, but their lead lasted all of 82 seconds, disintegrating when they were caught napping by a swift counter. Though swamped with pressure, Cyle Larin showed his class by controlling and shielding the ball well, before putting a reverse pass on a plate for Rodriguez to roll home.

But the half's entertainment wasn’t over there, with rookie referee Victor Garcia showing a red card to Lo Celso after a hard but fair challenge, only to reverse it on a VAR review. He also ruled out an offside Pirates goal before the break.

The match stats
The match statsStatsPerform

Just as they had done in the first half, Manuel Pellegrini’s men flew out of the blocks in the second with Abde Ezzalzouli showcasing his silky skills. After latching onto Hector Bellerin’s crossfield pass, the Moroccan’s exquisite first touch took him inside the defender before curling goalbound. Alongside his team's entire bench, Ezzalzouli was already celebrating before the ball agonisingly met both posts and rolled to safety.

Such was the end-to-end nature of the latter minutes, that a late decider looked inevitable. Robert Navarro missed a glorious opportunity with his head when seemingly unmarked in the box before Lo Celso once again went close from distance.

When it looked like the game was finally fizzling out, Valery Fernandez strolled around the back unmarked following a corner to plant his effort into the bottom corner.

Thanks to the late win, Mallorca have recorded their best start to a La Liga season in 12 years.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Samu Costa (Mallorca)

Mentions
FootballMallorcaBetisLaLiga
Related Articles
Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen set to miss season after knee operation
Lo Celso brace fires Real Betis to LaLiga victory over struggling Getafe
Mbappe's first LaLiga goals fire Real Madrid past Betis and back to winning ways
Show more
Football
Lopetegui ready to learn from mistakes ahead of League Cup trip to Liverpool
Inter midfielder Barella out for at least two games with thigh injury
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray make title statement with imperious win at Fenerbahce
Erik ten Hag says expanded schedules make injuries 'almost unavoidable'
Barcelona boss Flick backing keeper Pena to cover for injured Ter Stegen
Mikel Arteta stands by Arsenal's defensive tactics after Manchester City clash
Rodri absence would be an ominous blow for Manchester City in title race
The Calcio Comment: Fonseca safe for now as his 'new' AC Milan stun Inter
Arsenal defender Gabriel fires fresh message at Haaland and Manchester City
Liverpool's Slot grateful for Alexander-Arnold support in Klopp succession
Most Read
Manchester City's Rodri 'out for season' after ACL injury against Arsenal
Serie A game between Atalanta and Como postponed after downpour
Wright blasts Manchester City's Haaland for throwing ball at Arsenal's Gabriel
Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen set to miss season after knee operation

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings