Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Michel seeks more consistency from Girona after slow start to LaLiga season

Michel seeks more consistency from Girona after slow start to LaLiga season

Girona coach Michel before the match
Girona coach Michel before the match Reuters/Albert Gea/File Photo
Girona manager Michel wants his side to put on more performances like they did in Wednesday's scoreless LaLiga draw with Rayo Vallecano, saying on Saturday that he was confident his team can deliver more positive results.

Winless in four consecutive games in all competitions, last season's surprise LaLiga challengers Girona dominated proceedings with more than 70% of possession even though they were wasteful at home against Rayo, missing several chances.

Having gone toe-to-toe with Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona for much of last campaign before eventually finishing third, Girona now sit 12th in the LaLiga standings on eight points from seven matches.

"We shouldn't compare ourselves to last year because we are a different team," Michel told reporters ahead of Sunday's LaLiga trip to Celta Vigo.

"I really liked the team against Rayo, and if we had that level and continuity before against Valencia (when Girona lost 2-0) and Barcelona (a 4-1 defeat), I would be very happy.

"Rayo didn't score against us, they were defending the whole game and that's not easy to achieve. I'm convinced that we need to give continuity to the idea we had the other day, only then will we be close to winning more games."

Girona's position in LaLiga
Girona's position in LaLigaFlashscore

Michel said he was not worried about his side's goal-scoring form.

"We have the capacity to finish more plays and we have to find the timing to do it now. This is our concern and the training sessions are going in that direction," he added.

The Spaniard was full of praise for Celta, who are 10th in LaLiga with one more point than Girona.

"They have started the league well," Michel said. "They are the best team in terms of ball circulation, and they do things very well.

"At home they have won everything except the last game (1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid), in which they deserved more.

"They are a team that hurts you with the ball and that's why we have to impose our game, make good possessions and arrive well in the opponent's half and in the opponent's goal."

Mentions
FootballLaLigaGirona
Related Articles
Girona fail to break down stubborn Rayo Vallecano in goalless LaLiga draw
Girona manager Michel urges struggling side to rediscover identity
Barcelona's Dani Olmo ruled out for five weeks with hamstring injury
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Liverpool beat Wolves, Bayern draw with champions Bayer Leverkusen
Updated
Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen share spoils in Bundesliga blockbuster
Vlahovic bags brace as Juventus breeze past Genoa to go top of Serie A
Dejan Kulusevski says Tottenham must defeat Manchester United for a chance to ‘compete’
Late Trossard show ensures Arsenal pick up all three points against Leicester
Palmer scores four as Chelsea thrash Brighton in Premier League classic
Manchester City need solutions to Rodri absence, says Guardiola after Newcastle draw
Leipzig bounce back from winless run as Sesko double downs Augsburg
Martinez gets off the mark as Inter bounce back from derby defeat to down Udinese
Diego Simeone confident in Atletico form against Real Madrid despite lack of rest time
Most Read
Argentina's Emiliano Martinez given two-match ban for 'offensive behaviour'
Football Tracker: Liverpool beat Wolves, Bayern draw with champions Bayer Leverkusen
WADA lodges appeal after Jannik Sinner cleared in doping case
Who's Missing: Raya a concern for Arsenal against Leicester

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings