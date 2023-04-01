Pepe Reina's attempt to justify racist abuse of Vinicius Jr is deplorable

Ste Carson

Real Madrid and Brazil star Vinicius Jr (22) deserves to have his name in headlines because of the magic he produces on the football pitch. But, sadly, others are spoiling that.

Vinicius was the victim of racist abuse from opposition fans in his side's defeat to Valencia in La Liga earlier this month.

A portion of people inside Estadio de Mestalla, who can't be excused as a minority, directed chants at Vinicius, calling him a'mono' (the masculine word for 'monkey' in Spanish).

Much has been said of the issue - on a specific and wider scale - and some pundits have chimed in with their thoughts and opinions.

One such commentator is former Liverpool and current Villarreal goalkeeper Pepe Reina (40).

Asked for his position on the issue, the Spaniard told Marca: “I see that sometimes it’s not just racism... but rather (fans) take it out on a specific player, because he can talk too much.

“It’s happened to everyone, me included. As a general reflection, the less you provoke the stands... and the less you protest to the referee, the more respect you will have from everyone."

Reina, if we give him the benefit of the doubt, has ungraciously tried to make a point about players antagonising peers on the pitch and spectators in the stands.

But this argument can't be used to justify racist abuse.

While it's sometimes true certain players can rile up others, there is no justification for racism. Obviously.

Referee Luiz Flavio de Oliveira sits amid Flamengo and Cruzeiro players during a tribute in support of Vinicius AFP

“(Vinicius) is becoming one of the best in the world," Reina continued. "But I think he must also mature, in having more respect (and) understanding some unwritten football values.

"It can’t be that every game away from home is a war for him."

Reina's comments are symptomatic of a wider issue. Racist abuse simply can't be relegated to fair game, in terms of 'taking it out' on others.

Even if a player frustrates others, on the football pitch and in the stands, anyone spewing abuse - racist or otherwise - is entirely to blame for taking it too far.

It's an unacceptable viewpoint to have. Tribalism and confrontation is expected in football, but there is no room for racism.

Comments like Reina's are hollow and deplorable. People in positions of power need to stand against racists, instead of trying to justify their abuse.