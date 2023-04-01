Pepe Reina's attempt to justify racist abuse of Vinicius Jr is deplorable

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Pepe Reina's attempt to justify racist abuse of Vinicius Jr is deplorable
Pepe Reina's attempt to justify racist abuse of Vinicius Jr is deplorable
Pepe Reina has attempted to justify racist abuse of Vinícius Jr
Pepe Reina has attempted to justify racist abuse of Vinícius Jr
Profimedia
Real Madrid and Brazil star Vinicius Jr (22) deserves to have his name in headlines because of the magic he produces on the football pitch. But, sadly, others are spoiling that.

Vinicius was the victim of racist abuse from opposition fans in his side's defeat to Valencia in La Liga earlier this month.

A portion of people inside Estadio de Mestalla, who can't be excused as a minority, directed chants at Vinicius, calling him a'mono' (the masculine word for 'monkey' in Spanish).

Much has been said of the issue - on a specific and wider scale - and some pundits have chimed in with their thoughts and opinions.

One such commentator is former Liverpool and current Villarreal goalkeeper Pepe Reina (40).

Asked for his position on the issue, the Spaniard told Marca: “I see that sometimes it’s not just racism... but rather (fans) take it out on a specific player, because he can talk too much.

“It’s happened to everyone, me included. As a general reflection, the less you provoke the stands... and the less you protest to the referee, the more respect you will have from everyone."

Reina, if we give him the benefit of the doubt, has ungraciously tried to make a point about players antagonising peers on the pitch and spectators in the stands.

But this argument can't be used to justify racist abuse.

While it's sometimes true certain players can rile up others, there is no justification for racism. Obviously.

Referee Luiz Flavio de Oliveira sits amid Flamengo and Cruzeiro players during a tribute in support of Vinicius
AFP

“(Vinicius) is becoming one of the best in the world," Reina continued. "But I think he must also mature, in having more respect (and) understanding some unwritten football values.

"It can’t be that every game away from home is a war for him."

Reina's comments are symptomatic of a wider issue. Racist abuse simply can't be relegated to fair game, in terms of 'taking it out' on others.

Even if a player frustrates others, on the football pitch and in the stands, anyone spewing abuse - racist or otherwise - is entirely to blame for taking it too far.

It's an unacceptable viewpoint to have. Tribalism and confrontation is expected in football, but there is no room for racism.

Comments like Reina's are hollow and deplorable. People in positions of power need to stand against racists, instead of trying to justify their abuse.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaReina PepeVinicius JuniorValenciaReal MadridVillarrealBrazilLiverpoolFeatures
Related Articles
Brazil to play two African nations in anti-racism campaign to support Vinicius Jr
Vinicius Jr has red card rescinded, Valencia handed stand closure
Vinicius Jr developing into superstar amid tide of racist abuse
Show more
Football
LIVE: Dybala breaks the deadlock for Roma in Europa League final against Sevilla
Updated
Luton captain Tom Lockyer to leave hospital after collapsing on pitch
Manchester United's Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot signs new contract until 2028
Barcelona issues bonds to finance large-scale renovation of outdated Camp Nou
Sarina Wiegman names her final England squad for Women's World Cup
Updated
Tensions remain between Juventus and UEFA following salary saga settlement
Barcelona have to compete on the European stage next season, says manager Xavi
Six players that could be the Eredivisie’s next big exports this summer
Ousmane Dembele and Christopher Nkunku back in France squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers
European sports ministers urge quick resolution of Women's World Cup broadcast rights
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Summer speculation begins as football season finishes
Premier League Team of the Season: Casemiro, Bukayo Saka and Erling Haaland shine
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Sabalenka into third round, Ostapenko and Garcia dumped out
Sevilla's Europa League love affair could give them edge over Roma