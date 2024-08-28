Sevilla score last gasp equaliser against 10-man Athletic Bilbao to earn LaLiga draw

A 93rd minute own goal from substitute goalkeeper Alex Padilla (21) consigned 10-man Athletic Club to a frustrating 1-1 draw with Sevilla at San Mamws, denying the Lions a fourth successive La Liga victory.

Athletic came into this game fresh off their first European tie in six years on Thursday, and they appeared a little leggy in the early stages. Sevilla, without continental competition for the first time in five years, had the first big chance after six minutes as Valentin Barco’s whipped cross from the left was flicked wide by Peque.

The hosts eventually hit their stride, with Nico Williams’ low cross aimed for his brother Inaki threatening an opener, but it was just out of his reach.

And with just nine minutes to play before the interval, Ernesto Valverde’s men were rewarded for their improvement.

A free-kick from Alex Berenguer was headed away as far as Mikel Jauregizar, and the 20-year-old cued wild celebrations as he slammed home from the edge of the box for his first goal for the club.

Sevilla goalkeeper Orjan Nyland almost gifted the hosts a second just a minute later as his loose pass was seized on by Inaki Williams, but the Norwegian stopper made amends with a good save.

Garcia Pimienta’s visitors mirrored the first half as they started on top, and on 54 minutes they came inches away from an equaliser as Dodi Lukebakio’s effort from the right corner of the box cannoned off the post.

The large home crowd were becoming increasingly anxious, but they had two good chances for a second either side of the 70-minute mark. First, Berenguer flashed wide after a length-of-the pitch build-up, before substitute Gorka Guruzeta had Nyland at full stretch to deny him.

With eight minutes to go, Athletic - already missing the injured Unai Simon - saw goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala sent off for scything down Mateo Mejia after mis-controlling a backpass.

His replacement Padilla made an excellent stop from a Nemanja Gudelj free-kick, but was so unfortunate as the ball rebounded off him into the back of the net after Unai Nunez headed Chedira Ejuke’s cross off his own crossbar deep into stoppage time.

The visitors, while delighted with the late reprieve, have still not won on the road since mid-April, while Athletic missed out on the chance to move into the top-three.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla)

