  4. Simeone praises son Giuliano's improvement after scoring first goal for Atletico Madrid

Simeone praises son Giuliano's improvement after scoring first goal for Atletico Madrid

Reuters
Simeone celebrating scoring his first senior goal
Simeone celebrating scoring his first senior goalReuters/Isabel Infantes
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone (54) praised his son Giuliano's (21) effort to improve himself after the 21-year-old scored his first goal for the club in Sunday's 2-0 LaLiga win over Las Palmas.

Simeone said he was happy to be back to winning ways in the league after a loss at Real Betis last weekend, as third-placed Atletico look to regain momentum in their campaign.

"He's working well, he's training well. it's important for his growth. As long as there is humility, the heart always responds," Simeone told Movistar, while giving credit to Nahuel Molina's pass that led to Giuliano's goal.

"We are happy, we needed a match that would give us a good feeling. We were able to take the game where we wanted and we were able to win a necessary and important match."

Simeone, however, said he did not see Giuliano any differently from other players in his squad.

"He did what he had to do, that's why he is at Atletico. He has a responsibility that has no name, they are footballers... those who run play and those who run less, play less," he told a press conference.

"The club didn't spend money to buy a son, he is a boy who was in the youth academy, we believe he can help. He will have good games and bad games, but for sure he has what it takes."

Atletico midfielder Koke also also praised Giuliano Simeone, who suffered a broken leg last year.

"I've known him since he was very young and I'm happy to see his progress, especially after his serious injury last season," Koke said. "He's showing that he has the level to be with us and compete and score goals."

Atletico visit Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Giuliano Simeone Diego Simeone Atl. Madrid Las Palmas
