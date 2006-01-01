Advertisement
  4. Spanish press guarantee that Vinicius Junior will win the Ballon d'Or

Spanish press guarantee that Vinicius Junior will win the Ballon d'Or

Vinicius Junior won the Champions League for Real Madrid
The Spanish newspaper Marca has suggested, with a headline on Tuesday, that Vinicius Junior (24) will win the Ballon d'Or this year, a trophy that will be awarded on October 28th in Paris.

After Luka Modric and Karim Benzema broke the domination of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the only two players to win the Ballon d'Or since 2008, it will once again be a Real Madrid player, this time Brazilian, who will win the most important individual trophy in the world football scene.

According to Marca, Vinicius Junior has beaten off competition from Real Madrid teammates Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal, as well as Rodri, the Manchester City midfielder.

The final list of 30 players also includes Portuguese players Vitinha (PSG) and Ruben Dias (Manchester City).

Last season, Vinicius Junior scored 24 goals and added 11 assists in 39 games for Real Madrid, winning LaLiga, the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup. He was knocked out of the Copa del Rey in the last 16 and Brazil in the Copa América in the quarter-finals.

FootballVinicius Jose Paixao de Oliveira JuniorReal MadridJude BellinghamRuben DiasKylian MbappeDaniel CarvajalVitor FerreiraRodrigo HernandezLaLiga
