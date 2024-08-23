Valencia suffer blow with key striker Hugo Duro injured in training

Duro was the club's top scorer in LaLiga last season with 13 goals

Valencia striker Hugo Duro (24) has picked up a muscle injury in his right leg during training, the LaLiga club said on Friday.

Duro, who was the club's highest scorer in LaLiga last season with 13 goals, will undergo treatment and physiotherapy after being injured on Thursday, Valencia added in a statement.

The club did not provide a possible return date for the former Getafe and Real Madrid player.

Valencia, bottom of the league with one point from four matches, visit Atletico Madrid on September 15th.