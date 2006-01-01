Winners and losers: Mbappe shines at the Bernabeu as Liverpool put Ten Hag under pressure

From Kylian Mbappe's (25) goals at the Santiago Bernabeu to an unexpected thrashing in Bratislava and a coach singled out in England. Here are this week's winners and losers.

Winner: Mbappe and his brace

A burden was beginning to weigh on the new Real Madrid Galactico, who managed to score on his debut in the UEFA Super Cup but had failed to score in his opening three LaLiga matches. Finally, against Real Betis, he got his revenge and gave the fans at the Santiago Bernabeu a brace.

For the first goal, Mbappe took advantage of a magical back-heel from Fede Valverde. In front of the goalkeeper, the French striker didn't get nervous and scored with composure. Eight minutes later, he said goodbye to the pressure by scoring and making it 2-0 from the penalty spot.

The second goal also served to strengthen his relationship with Vinicius, who let him take the penalty and gave him a big hug.

Before the final whistle, Ancelotti subbed him off and the Frenchman received his first standing ovation. Three points at home and a brace to boot - the perfect starting point for a period that promises to be glorious. We are sure to see Madrid's new number nine more times among the winners.

Loser: Feyenoord and Ajax fans

With a police strike planned for some Eredivisie matches last weekend, the mayor of Rotterdam decided to postpone the Klassieker until the 30th of October. This means that one of the most important matches of the season will have to be played on a Wednesday night, which is unusual.

The current standings in the Eredivisie Flashscore

So both fans are resigned to waiting a good few weeks for a match that could be decisive in the title race - unless something similar happens to last season when Ajax finished 28 points behind Feyenoord and 35 points behind the champions PSV.

Winner: Porto Women

The fact that women's football is growing is not only a reality in Spain. An example can be seen in Portugal, where 30,000 fans flocked to the Estadio Do Dragao to watch the presentation of the newly created team. A historic achievement in the neighbouring country.

The warm welcome will always be remembered. And to repay their supporters, the Porto players, who will compete in the national third division from the 29th of September, beat Uniao de Leiria 9-0 in a friendly.

Loser: Dark day for Champions League-bound Slovan Bratislava

They are one of the underdogs in the upcoming Champions League, but participation alone is already a great achievement for the Slovak capital-based club, who are in a state of bliss.

A 3-2 win over Danish side Midtjylland (they drew 1-1 in the first leg) sealed their place in a competition in which they will face Manchester City, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.

A bad day for Slovan Bratislava Flashscore

However, it was a dark weekend for Slovan Bratislava, who succumbed to a painful 5-0 defeat at home to Zilina, who spoiled the local party.

The fans of Bordeaux have little to smile about, as their team, a French footballing stalwart, is in dire financial straits and no longer even competes in professional football (in the bronze category). Debts are punishing and suffocating a club that aspires to revive itself through promotion.

The debut in National 2 brought a moment of joy and euphoria, as goalkeeper Diabate scored the equaliser against Stade Poitevin in the 103rd minute. It was barely enough to earn a point, but it was a morale booster for a club that was already missing this kind of joy.

Loser: Erik ten Hag

The Dutchman recently renewed his contract as Manchester United manager until 2026, but he has yet to convince the Old Trafford faithful, who saw his side lose 3-0 to Liverpool.

Ten Hag acknowledged that they need to improve, but also said in a tense press conference: "After City, we have won the most titles.

United are far from convincing and need to improve if they want to finish in the Premier League's top four. After a good start against Fulham, they fell agonisingly to defeat away at Brighton before their humbling loss on Sunday to their arch-rivals.