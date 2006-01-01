Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Leagues Cup
  4. Lionel Messi won't play for Miami in Leagues Cup match at Columbus

Lionel Messi won't play for Miami in Leagues Cup match at Columbus

Messi is not yet fully fit
Messi is not yet fully fitAFP
Argentine star Lionel Messi (37) was ruled out on Monday by Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino for the defending champions' Leagues Cup knockout match on Tuesday at reigning MLS champion Columbus.

Messi remains sidelined after suffering a right ankle injury a month ago in Argentina's 1-0 victory over Colombia in the Copa America final.

Messi has not yet trained with his Miami teammates since escaping a walking boot.

The Leagues Cup is a tournament with MLS and Liga MX Mexican clubs, with Messi helping lift Miami to last year's inaugural title.

The showdown match between the Columbus Crew, last year's MLS kings, and Miami, this year's top overall team in the league table, is among eight matches that will decide quarter-final pairings on Friday and Saturday.

In Monday's round-of-16 opener, the host Seattle Sounders beat Mexican side Pumas 4-0.

Paul Rothrock's header off a centering pass from Albert Rusnak in the 32nd minute gave Seattle a 1-0 lead and Jordan Morris doubled the Sounders' edge in the 58th with Rusnak again on the assist.

Slovakian Rusnak scored on a penalty shot in the 71st minute and Morris added a final goal from the spot in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Seattle, which also defeated Pumas in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League final, will next host the winner of a Tuesday match between San Jose and Los Angeles FC.

Other knockout matches on Tuesday include Philadelphia at Cincinnati, Cruz Azul against Mazatlan, Tigres against New York City, Toluca at Colorado and Club America at St. Louis.

Mentions
FootballLeagues CupMessi LionelInter Miami
Related Articles
Lionel Messi out for defending champions Inter Miami as Leagues Cup begins
Lionel Messi ruled out for MLS All-Star Game after Copa America injury
Messi to miss next two Miami MLS matches with ankle injury
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Saudis tempt Vini with massive offer, Zubimendi rejects Liverpool
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Gift Orban looks beyond Arsenal defeat, admits to 'difficult' start at Lyon
Jackline Juma enters history books after joining Kenyan Premier League side FC Talanta
Manchester City's off-field issues give rivals hope in Premier League title race
Manchester City hearing over Premier League charges may be brought forward
The Premier League returns: Follow every kick with Flashscore
Flick's Barcelona stumble against Monaco in final friendly before LaLiga season
Clement in search of Champions League boost for Rangers' revolution
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr reportedly open to one billion euro Saudi offer
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Saudis tempt Vini with massive offer, Zubimendi rejects Liverpool
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr reportedly open to one billion euro Saudi offer
Premier League 2024/25 preview: Latest Premier League odds and predictions
Flick's Barcelona stumble against Monaco in final friendly before LaLiga season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings