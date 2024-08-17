Lille see off Reims but win overshadowed by serious Gomes injury

In a dramatic continuation of their opening-day dominance, the visitors stretched their unbeaten streak in Ligue 1 curtain raisers to eight straight seasons, with a close-fought 2-0 win over 10-man Stade de Reims at the Stade Auguste-Delaune.

Bruno Genesio’s new-look Lille came close to an impressive start from a Bafode Diakite effort, before a concerning turn of events affected both teams. A violent collision between Abdoul Kone and Angel Gomes knocked the latter out, leading to a delay of more than 30 minutes, while the former was given his marching orders by referee Eric Wattellier for being the aggressor.

Despite a hefty delay, Gomes was evacuated safely, and the game recommenced with Lille cautiously easing their way into a rhythm.

However, Reims shot-stopper Yehvann Diouf had other plans, denying Ismaily, Tiago Santos and Osame Sahraoui in quick succession, although he had no reply to Diakite’s close-range finish following Alexsandro’s headed pass in the final minute of 30 added on before the interval.

And it proved the ideal time to score for Lille, as the game resumed with its one-way traffic after the restart. Indeed, Les Dogues dominated an incomplete Reims outfit for a good quarter-hour, before home coach Luka Elsner decided to introduce two fresh faces in a bid to shake things up.

Indeed, Les Dogues dominated an incomplete Reims outfit for a good quarter-hour, before home coach Luka Elsner decided to introduce two fresh faces in a bid to shake things up. But sadly for Reims – who were opening the league season at home for the first time since 2014 – that produced only a handful of half-chances in the final few minutes.

And instead of snatching a point with fresh legs, they succumbed to a second Lille goal in stoppage time via Jonathan David’s slick finish from close range. A first winning start in five league campaigns always looked unlikely, and they duly failed to add to their dominant H2H home record in the top-flight against Lille, who themselves upset the formbook with just a sixth Ligue 1 away win in 18 spanning back to the start of last term.

