Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold reportedly in talks to buy Ligue 1 club Nantes

Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold reportedly in talks to buy Ligue 1 club Nantes

Alexander-Arnold is reportedly branching into football ownership
Alexander-Arnold is reportedly branching into football ownershipIPA / Sipa Press / Profimedia
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (25) and his father are reportedly in talks to buy Ligue 1 side Nantes.

While Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group pulled out of buying talks with Bordeaux last month, which led the French giants to enter administration, the Alexander-Arnold family are in talks about buying into Nantes.

Nantes are currently owned by charismatic French businessman Waldemar Kita.

The Alexander-Arnolds, says L'Equipe, are offering Kita €80 million upfront to sell Nantes, plus a further €20 million due and another €40 million to come in the form of bonuses (£67m + £16.7m + £33.5m).

Nantes are currently fifth in Ligue 1, ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

Alexander-Arnold is already a minority owner of French Formula 1 team, Alpine F1, through Otro Capital. Father, Michael, is Trent's business manager and has a strong interest in the French sports market.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Trent Alexander-ArnoldNantesLiverpoolPremier League
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Chelsea still want Osimhen, Liverpool & Milan chasing defenders
Virgil van Dijk urges Liverpool to hit back after 'unacceptable' Forest loss
Arne Slot gets first taste of Liverpool pressure after honeymoon period
Show more
Football
Leverkusen keen to carry momentum into Wolfsburg clash, says Alonso
Winning is more important than playing well, says Real Madrid's Ancelotti
Monaco’s Ilenikhena breaks Mbappe’s Champions League record with goal against Barcelona
Alexander Isak doubtful for Fulham clash as Sandro Tonali pushes for Newcastle start
Fantasy Premier League: Avoid City and Arsenal players ahead of title clash
UCL Team of the Week: Bayer and Bayern stars sparkle as Champions League kicks off
Alisson doubtful for Liverpool's clash with Bournemouth due to muscle injury
Bayern Munich coach Kompany delighted with summer signing Olise's progress
Atalanta coach Gasperini bemoans 'cat' Raya's miracle double save
Most Read
'Kind of a nightmare': Carlos Alcaraz opens up on first time playing Rafael Nadal
Football Tracker: Atletico edge Leipzig at the death, Barcelona lose as Arsenal draw
Sparta Prague's Nigerian star Victor Olatunji sets Champions League record
Emma Raducanu passes physical test to reach Korea Open quarter-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings