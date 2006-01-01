Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold reportedly in talks to buy Ligue 1 club Nantes

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (25) and his father are reportedly in talks to buy Ligue 1 side Nantes.

While Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group pulled out of buying talks with Bordeaux last month, which led the French giants to enter administration, the Alexander-Arnold family are in talks about buying into Nantes.

Nantes are currently owned by charismatic French businessman Waldemar Kita.

The Alexander-Arnolds, says L'Equipe, are offering Kita €80 million upfront to sell Nantes, plus a further €20 million due and another €40 million to come in the form of bonuses (£67m + £16.7m + £33.5m).

Nantes are currently fifth in Ligue 1, ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

Alexander-Arnold is already a minority owner of French Formula 1 team, Alpine F1, through Otro Capital. Father, Michael, is Trent's business manager and has a strong interest in the French sports market.