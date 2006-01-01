Advertisement
  Marseille bidding to continue 'almost perfect' Ligue 1 start against Lyon

Marseille bidding to continue 'almost perfect' Ligue 1 start against Lyon

Marseille have had a strong start to the season
Marseille have had a strong start to the season
Marseille will aim to extend their "almost perfect" start to the Ligue 1 season when they visit struggling rivals Lyon this weekend.

New coach Roberto De Zerbi has already helped raise hopes that Marseille could emerge as Paris Saint-Germain's strongest challenger for the title this term with three wins and a draw from his first four games in charge.

De Zerbi has immediately implemented the attacking style he became known for at Brighton and Sassuolo at the Stade Velodrome, with his new team racking up 12 goals already.

Controversial new signing Mason Greenwood, who was suspended by Manchester United following allegations of attempted rape and sexual assault, has scored five times.

France international Adrien Rabiot has also joined on a free transfer after leaving Juventus, bringing experience to the OM midfield, although he is not expected to feature against Lyon on Sunday.

Ligue 1 fixtures
Ligue 1 fixtures

But despite excitement rising among beleaguered supporters, whose side won the last of their nine Ligue 1 titles in 2010, De Zerbi believes his team need to keep their feet on the ground.

"It's an almost perfect start to the season, yes," said the Italian after a 2-0 win over Nice last weekend.

"It's normal for the fans to dream. But there is reality. We have changed a lot this summer, we still have a lot of room for improvement.

"So we have to focus on that. But the fans have to dream. I don't know where we will get to but me, the players, the president, the staff, we have to have ambitions. Time will tell where they can take us."

Lyon have endured another difficult start to the campaign after languishing bottom of the table after 14 matches last season.

With owner John Textor focused on his attempted takeover of Premier League club Everton, Lyon have mustered just four points so far to already sit eight behind leaders PSG.

Pierre Sage oversaw a remarkable recovery last season as Lyon finished sixth, qualified for the Europa League and reached the French Cup final.

Their chances of improving on that this term will become clearer after hosting a buoyant OM.

Elsewhere in the French top flight this weekend, PSG bid to make it five wins from five matches when they make the short trip to face Reims on Saturday.

Monaco, level on 10 points with second-placed Marseille, welcome Le Havre to the Stade Louis II on Sunday.

Player to watch: Neal Maupay

Marseille have continued to strengthen after their fast start to the season and on-loan Everton forward Maupay marked his first Ligue 1 start since 2016 with a goal in the victory against Nice.

Maupay has 33 Premier League goals to his name for Brighton, Brentford and Everton, and De Zerbi will be hoping he can be a reliable source of goals in the French top flight.

Key stats

3: Champions League debutants Brest have lost three of their first four Ligue 1 games of the season, their most since 1979.

4: Lille have lost four consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since 2016.

18: Lyon have lost only one of their last 18 home matches against Marseille in all competitions.

26: PSG are unbeaten in their last 26 league games away from home, the longest run in Ligue 1 history.

Follow every Ligue 1 fixture here.

