Marseille edge past Nantes to climb back into second in Ligue 1

Olympique de Marseille got their season back on track as they ran out 2-1 victors at Stade de la Beaujoire against Nantes thanks to a second-half Mason Greenwood winner, his seventh goal of the campaign.

Roberto De Zerbi’s league title aspirations suffered a significant setback last weekend as his side fell to a heavy 3-0 home defeat to Paris Saint Germain in Le Classique.

However, with only one win in their last four, L’OM couldn’t have asked for a better opponent to get back on track than struggling Nantes, who remain outside of the relegation zone on goal difference only.

Greenwood, Marseille’s top goalscorer with six goals this season, looked sharp early on, unleashing a fierce, low drive after a jinking run that had to be smartly saved by Alban Lafont down to his left.

Match stats Statsperform

It’s fair to say Neal Maupay hasn’t exactly set the world alight since his summer move from Everton, but he was on hand to tap home his second of the season midway through the first half, latching onto Norwich City loanee Jonathan Rowe’s ball into the channel of uncertainty after reaching the byline.

The Canaries have only failed to score in one of their last eight in spite of the poor run of form and were soon back level through Tino Kadewere, who guided home Marcus Coco’s cross from the right for his first of the season.

Nantes haven’t won at home in almost 12 months, and that run was effectively extended when an individual brilliance from Greenwood gave Marseille the advantage once more. His effort from 25 yards left his boot like an arrow, skimming the post on its way into Lafont’s goal.

Greenwood scored for Marseille DAMIEN MEYER / AFP

Yet to come from behind to secure any points this season, Nantes were left rue their misfortunes when Kadawere blazed over after initially nicking the ball from the high press. The Canaries are now without a win in seven, and are now without a win in nine games against Les Olympiens.

Marseille, meanwhile, move to within six points of PSG, although they know they cannot afford to drop points on many more occasions this season if they are to end Les Parisiens’ domestic dominance.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mason Greenwood (Olympique de Marseille)

See a summary of the match here