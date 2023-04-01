Marseille manager Igor Tudor to leave the club, club president confirms

Tudor led Marseille to third this season
Tudor led Marseille to third this season
Reuters
Marseille manager Igor Tudor will vacate his role at the end of the season, the Ligue 1 club's president Pablo Longoria has announced.

Marseille, who will play their last league game of the season at Ajaccio on Saturday, will finish third behind champions PSG and second-placed RC Lens.

"We have respected Igor Tudor's wish not to continue with the club. Now it's his turn to communicate," said the club president on Thursday.

"On a personal note, and on behalf of the club, I'd like to say thank you for the work you've done, with a great deal of respect," Longoria told reporters.

