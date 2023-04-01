Marseille manager Igor Tudor to leave the club, club president confirms

Reuters

Marseille manager Igor Tudor will vacate his role at the end of the season, the Ligue 1 club's president Pablo Longoria has announced.

Marseille, who will play their last league game of the season at Ajaccio on Saturday, will finish third behind champions PSG and second-placed RC Lens.

"We have respected Igor Tudor's wish not to continue with the club. Now it's his turn to communicate," said the club president on Thursday.

"On a personal note, and on behalf of the club, I'd like to say thank you for the work you've done, with a great deal of respect," Longoria told reporters.