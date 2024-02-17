Mbappe comes on to fire PSG past Nantes as they streak away from the pack

Wantaway striker Kylian Mbappe (25) scored his 14th Paris Saint-Germain goal in 11 matches across all competitions, as the capital club moved 14 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with a 2-0 victory over Nantes.

After it was reported earlier this week that Mbappe had told the PSG hierarchy of his intention to leave the club at the end of the season, the striker found himself among the substitutes at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

He was one of five changes from their midweek win over Real Sociedad, but Nantes stand-in goalkeeper Remy Descamps was clearly feeling nervous from the off, and only just cleared under early pressure from former team-mate Randal Kolo Muani before batting the ball away unconvincingly following a corner.

The visitors were unable to build on that, and could even have found themselves behind at the break, as Jean-Charles Castelletto’s inviting cross found Douglas Augusto. Fortunately for PSG however, Lucas Hernandez’s perfectly-timed challenge prevented the Brazilian from seriously testing Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italian stopper then saved Danilo Pereira’s blushes after the defender’s sloppy touch was seized upon by Mostafa Mohamed, whose shot was saved by Donnarumma before Marquinhos heroically slid in to deny Nicolas Cozza on the rebound.

The atmosphere was at fever pitch heading into halft time after Nicolas Pallois’ goal for the hosts was correctly disallowed for offside, with Luis Enrique duly acting at the interval by bringing on Goncalo Ramos for Bradley Barcola.

While PSG were not transformed as a result, they did break the deadlock on the hour mark - albeit fortuitously, as Hernandez’s drive from distance took a cruel deflection off Moussa Sissoko and flew past the helpless Descamps.

Mbappe was subsequently introduced along with Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi, and the talk of the town earned a penalty after being clipped by Douglas. He comfortably dispatched the spot-kick to seal the points, though there was still some intent from Nantes to make a game of it, as captain Pedro Chirivella hit the woodwork in response.

Ultimately, Nantes were unable to mount a fightback against the runaway leaders and remain only three points clear of upcoming opponents Lorient, who currently occupy the relegation play-off place.

PSG, meanwhile, are coasting to the defence of their title and host Rennes next Sunday looking to make it 19 matches unbeaten in all competitions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lucas Hernandez (PSG)

