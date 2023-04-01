Mbappe "honoured" to tour father's native Cameroon on his summer break from PSG

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Mbappe "honoured" to tour father's native Cameroon on his summer break from PSG
Mbappe "honoured" to tour father's native Cameroon on his summer break from PSG
His father may be from Cameroon but Mbappe has represented France at international level.
His father may be from Cameroon but Mbappe has represented France at international level.
Reuters
Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe (24) is touring his father's native Cameroon for the first time this week as doubts swirl over his future at the French club.

Excited fans gathered at the airport in the capital Yaounde, where the star touched down on Thursday for a three-day tour of the central African nation.

"It is an honour for me to be here, to be in the country of my origin, to be with my family and to see the people out there. They have shown me some love," Mbappe said on Friday after meeting Cameroon's Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.

He was lined up for a sporty afternoon, with a basketball match against former NBA player Joakim Noah before hitting the pitch for a soccer game against Cameroon's second-division team Vent d'Etoudi FC.

On Saturday, he will travel to the economic capital Douala and to the home village of his father Wilfried, a football coach who is also his agent.

The tour also includes visits to schools funded by Mbappe's "Inspired by KM" charity, one of which specialises in teaching children with impaired hearing.

"We are pushing hard for a bright future in Cameroon," he said, adding that he had more youth projects in the pipeline.

Mbappe, whose Algerian mother was a handball player, was born and raised in the northeastern suburbs of Paris.

There have been questions about his future at PSG since he told the club last month that he would not take up the option of a one-year extension on his contract when it expires next year.

PSG signed Mbappe from AS Monaco in 2017 in a deal reported to be worth around 180 million euros ($196 million), making him the world's second-most expensive signing after Neymar, (31) who joined them from Barcelona for 222 million euros.

If Mbappe sees out the remainder of his contract, PSG risk losing him for free at the end of the 2023-24 season. Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi ruled out that option this week.

Mbappe evaded questions on the topic in Yaounde.

"Kylian is in Cameroon at the moment and that is the most important thing," he said. "I want to take the maximum opportunity of my holidays to enjoy with Cameroonians."

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Mbappe KylianCameroonParis SGNeymarMonaco
Related Articles
Messi says he struggled to adapt after PSG move, some fans treated him differently
Same old sad story for PSG despite 11th Ligue 1 title as future looks bleak
Galtier and PSG breathing easier after back-to-back wins as they chase league title
Show more
Football
Former Netherlands keeper Edwin van der Sar hospitalised as Ajax provide update
Mauricio Pochettino ready to deliver from 'day one' in new era for Chelsea
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Ugarte signing, Saliba signs new Arsenal contract
Updated
Defender William Saliba commits future to Arsenal after signing new long-term contract
UEFA relax multi-club ownership rules which allow Milan and Villa to compete in Europe
England's James would love to step out of brother's shadow ahead of World Cup
Leeds United set for another exhilarating ride with Daniel Farke at the helm
PSG sign midfielder Ugarte from Sporting for 60 million euros as their rebuild continues
England's Morgan relieved at first World Cup call-up after lengthy spell on the sidelines
'This country isn't just white': A diverse U.S. squad heads to women's World Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |