PSG clinch record-breaking 11th Ligue 1 title with underwhelming draw at Strasbourg

PSG are Ligue 1 champions for an 11th time
PSG are Ligue 1 champions for an 11th time
Profimedia
Paris Saint-Germain confirmed their record 11th Ligue 1 title at Stade de la Meinau, although the shine was slightly taken off the night for them as Strasbourg valiantly fought to a 1-1 draw.

The two teams entered the contest on the cusp of achieving their respective goals, albeit with two very different aims with Strasbourg looking to stay in the league.

For all of PSG’s early control, El Chadaille Bitshiabu put his team in trouble with an under-hit backpass that was intercepted by Habib Diallo, although the angle proved too tight for the forward to score from. That moment lifted Le Racing, and Diallo took a superb touch to get past Danilo Pereira and unleashed an effort that was tipped over by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Kylian Mbappe offered a reminder of his threat when it appeared he would dance through the numerous bodies in Strasbourg’s box until Ismael Doukoure came across brilliantly to halt him, and Matz Sels made an equally impressive save to deny Renato Sanches’ volley from the ensuing corner.

While Lionel Messi also had an opportunity, the hosts refused to fade with Diallo collecting the ball from Habib Diarra’s knockdown and hitting an audacious effort that struck the post.

PSG celebrate Messi's opening goal
AFP

Backed by a vocal home crowd, Strasbourg continued to compete well in the second period. However, PSG finally conjured a moment of magic before the hour mark, as Mbappe worked enough space to slide the ball across for Messi to clinically finish for his 16th league goal of the season.

Messi then returned the favour by teeing up Mbappe, although the Frenchman was uncharacteristically wasteful as he poked the ball harmlessly wide.

Gameiro levelling the scores
AFP

Strasbourg’s unwavering efforts eventually paid dividends in the 79th minute, when Morgan Sanson’s original effort was saved and former PSG frontman Kevin Gameiro delicately dinked the ball past Pereira a mere three minutes after coming off the bench, as Strasbourg confirmed their safety with a memorable draw.

Ligue 1 standings after the round
Flashscore

Despite frustratingly losing their lead, PSG’s fourth consecutive game unbeaten confirmed that they would be the first team in Ligue 1 history to top the table from the first match of the season to the last.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ismael Doukoure (Strasbourg)

Player ratings
Flashscore

See all the match stats here.

 

