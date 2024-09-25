Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Football
  Ligue 1
  PSG not struggling to maintain early-season momentum, says Luis Enrique

PSG not struggling to maintain early-season momentum, says Luis Enrique

PSG recently drew with Reims
PSG recently drew with ReimsREUTERS / Stephanie Lecocq
Luis Enrique is not overly concerned about Paris Saint-Germain's slump in form following the international break, with the Ligue 1 club's manager praising his side for navigating their way through difficult fixtures.

PSG began their league campaign in emphatic fashion, scoring 13 goals to win their first three matches,

That momentum has since fizzled out, with the French heavyweights struggling to break down Girona in a 1-0 Champions League win before being held to a 1-1 draw at Reims in their last league fixture.

Asked if there had been a decline in performances after the international break earlier this month, Enrique told reporters: "I feel things differently.

"Over the course of a season there's an evolution, there are good moments and not so good moments, it's part of the logical process of the team growing," added the Spaniard, speaking ahead of his side's home match against Stade Rennais on Friday.

"I find the opposite situation, I think the team has managed to solve the problems that the opponents cause us."

Enrique added that he expects a tough outing against Rennes, who have won two out of their last four league matches against PSG.

"They're a team that plays at the top of the table, they caused us quite a few problems last season. They take points against us, and they'll vary their behaviour as the game goes on," Enrique said.

"They did it last season. There are no easy games, there will be problems, but I'm an optimistic person when it comes to games like this. We're playing at the Parc and that spurs us on too.

"Rennes are used to high pressing but I don't think they'll do that tomorrow because they're an adaptable team. My job is to cope and find solutions. It's very difficult to fight a low block."

PSG top the Ligue 1 standings after five games, level on 13 points with second-placed Olympique de Marseille and AS Monaco in third but leading on goal difference.

After their home match against Rennes, they travel to face English club Arsenal in a Champions League clash.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1PSGRennes
