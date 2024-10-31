Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Football
  Ligue 1
  4. PSG ordered to partially close stand against Lens after homophobic chanting

PSG ordered to partially close stand against Lens after homophobic chanting

AFP
Archive photo of PSG players celebrating in front of supporters
Archive photo of PSG players celebrating in front of supportersBertrand Guay / AFP
The French League (LFP) on Wednesday ordered Paris Saint-Germain to partially close one of the stands at the Parc de Princes as punishment for homophobic chanting by their fans.

The sanction will be imposed at the November 5 Ligue 1 match against Lens.

The LFP brought action against the French champions after abusive chanting at the October 20 game against Strasbourg.

The chants, mainly from PSG's hardcore 'ultras' fan base, lasted around 10 minutes and were directed against Marseille ahead of the French champions' clash with their arch rivals in the southern port city last weekend, which they won 3-0.

The stadium announcer made two appeals over the tannoy for them to stop.

Last season PSG were ordered by the LFP to close the ultras' stand for one game over a similar incident.

Mentions
FootballPSGLigue 1
