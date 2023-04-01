Rennes beat Monaco to move ahead of opponents in battle for Europa League qualification

Amos Murphy

Bruno Genesio’s Rennes side overtook Monaco in the race for Europa League qualification with their first victory over Les Rouges et Blancs since September 2020.

Rennes took the game to Monaco in the early stages, and ought to have taken the lead midway through the first half, with Jeremy Doku skewing a right-footed effort from inside the penalty area over the crossbar. Usually clinical in those areas, the Belgian international lacked the composure needed to give his side a crucial lead.

Looking set to succeed where his teammate had so frustratingly failed, Lovro Majer then came close with a speculative long-range effort, which needed saving by Alexander Nubel in the Monaco goal.

Given this match’s huge consequences in the race for European places next season, Monaco would have surely felt the more fortunate of the sides involved in a goalless first half. Such good fortune was only afforded for seven second-half minutes though, as Majer quickly atoned for his earlier miss after the restart.

Permitted to ghost into the Monaco penalty area unopposed, the Croatian international was given time and space to pick his corner, before sweeping a right-footed strike beyond goalkeeper Nubel.

Now in cruise control, Rennes doubled their advantage not long after going ahead, and this time Amine Gouiri was the man to find the net. After trapping the ball dead with his first touch, the 23-year-old lashed it into the roof of the net with his second, sending the Rennes ultras behind the goal into absolute raptures.

They’ll be hoping the flares set off in celebration will be able to light the way towards Europa League qualification, with coach Genesio’s men now simply needing a win against Stade Brestois on the final day to secure a top-five finish.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lovro Majer (Rennes)

See all the match stats here.