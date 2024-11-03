Atlanta keeps the series alive after stunning victory over Messi and Miami in MLS playoffs
Portuguese winger Xande Silva blasted home a sensational winner for Atlanta in the fourth minute of stoppage time in front of 68,455 home fans at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to even the best-of-three postseason series to 1-1, setting up a winner-take-all game three in Miami on November 9th.
Top-seeded Miami, 2-1 winners in game one last week, had looked to be heading for a series victory after taking the lead through Paraguay international David Martinez in the 40th minute after a terrible blunder by former US goalkeeper Brad Guzan.
Guzan could only watch in horror after he bungled a routine clearance from his own penalty area, allowing Federico Redondo to gather possession and square a pass to Martinez who finished into an empty net for 1-0.
But Atlanta launched a furious second-half onslaught as they battled to save their season and were rewarded when Derrick Williams crashed in a header to equalize in the 58th minute.
An end-to-end game saw both teams create chances thereafter, and Georgia international Saba Lobjanidze almost hooked in a goal for Atlanta in the 89th minute only to see his shot tipped onto the woodwork by Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender.
The game looked poised to go to a penalty shoot-out when Atlanta launched a desperate last raid on the Miami goal, and when Aleksey Miranchuk found Silva, the Portuguese substitute made no mistake and buried a winner into the top corner.
"Words can't describe it, they’re such a resilient group," Atlanta coach Rob Valentino said after the win.
"I said to the team before the game it's everybody together, it's not going to be one person. And then a substitute comes on and wins us the game."