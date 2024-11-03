Atlanta keeps the series alive after stunning victory over Messi and Miami in MLS playoffs

Advertisement
AFP
Xande Silva (shirtless) and his teammates go crazy after Atlanta United upsets Inter Miami in game two matchup of MLS playoffs
Xande Silva (shirtless) and his teammates go crazy after Atlanta United upsets Inter Miami in game two matchup of MLS playoffsGetty Images via AFP / Todd Kirkland
Atlanta United snatched a dramatic last-gasp 2-1 playoff victory over Inter Miami on Saturday, putting a temporary halt to Lionel Messi's hopes of leading his club to MLS Cup glory.

Portuguese winger Xande Silva blasted home a sensational winner for Atlanta in the fourth minute of stoppage time in front of 68,455 home fans at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to even the best-of-three postseason series to 1-1, setting up a winner-take-all game three in Miami on November 9th.

Top-seeded Miami, 2-1 winners in game one last week, had looked to be heading for a series victory after taking the lead through Paraguay international David Martinez in the 40th minute after a terrible blunder by former US goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Guzan could only watch in horror after he bungled a routine clearance from his own penalty area, allowing Federico Redondo to gather possession and square a pass to Martinez who finished into an empty net for 1-0.

But Atlanta launched a furious second-half onslaught as they battled to save their season and were rewarded when Derrick Williams crashed in a header to equalize in the 58th minute.

An end-to-end game saw both teams create chances thereafter, and Georgia international Saba Lobjanidze almost hooked in a goal for Atlanta in the 89th minute only to see his shot tipped onto the woodwork by Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender.

The game looked poised to go to a penalty shoot-out when Atlanta launched a desperate last raid on the Miami goal, and when Aleksey Miranchuk found Silva, the Portuguese substitute made no mistake and buried a winner into the top corner.

"Words can't describe it, they’re such a resilient group," Atlanta coach Rob Valentino said after the win.

"I said to the team before the game it's everybody together, it's not going to be one person. And then a substitute comes on and wins us the game."

Mentions
FootballLionel MessiBrad GuzanXande SilvaAtlanta UnitedInter MiamiDavid MartinezAmerican SportsMLS
