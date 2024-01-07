Inter Miami's Messi headlines MLS All-Star Game roster

Lionel Messi is set to make MLS All-Star Game debut in Columbus, Ohio, later this month as they face the top talent from Mexico's LIGA MX.

For Messi, who is in his first full season with Inter Miami after joining the club in July 2023, this marks his debut on a Major League Soccer All-Star roster.

The 37-year-old, currently playing with Argentina at the Copa America, is joined on the roster by fellow Miami players Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Overall, 18 Major League Soccer clubs are represented on the roster, led by Columbus Crew (five) and Inter Miami (four).

The roster was assembled through a mixture of 12 fan, player and media votes, 16 selections from MLS All-Star head coach Wilfried Nancy of host team, Columbus, and two picks from MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Messi, who had a magical start in MLS last season, has enjoyed continued success this term with 12 goals and 13 assists in his first 12 games of 2024, making him the quickest to 25 goal contributions in a season.

Messi and his Miami teammates were all voted in while Garber used his picks on Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo) and Darlington Nabe (Columbus).

The All-Star Game will be played at 8 pm (02:00 CET) on July 24.