  4. MLS Union mourn death of Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Holden Trent aged 25

AFP
A general view ahead of the match between Philadelphia Union and FC Cincinnati at Subaru Park on 19th October
A general view ahead of the match between Philadelphia Union and FC Cincinnati at Subaru Park on 19th OctoberImagn Images / ddp USA / Profimedia
Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Holden Trent died on Saturday at age 25 after being hospitalised in intensive care earlier this week, his family and the Major League Soccer club announced.

"We are deeply saddened to share that Holden Trent has passed away at 25 years old. May he rest in peace," the Union said in a statement.

"While he was a wonderful player and fierce competitor, he was more importantly a devoted son, brother, fiancé, and teammate who made those around him better."

No cause of death was revealed by the team or family.

Trent served as a backup 'keeper eight times for the Union this past season and played six matches for the Union's top developmental squad.

"Out of respect to Holden's friends and family, there will be no further statements at this time and ask that their privacy is respected as they grieve," the Union statement said.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber said Trent was "a young goalkeeper with a bright future."

Mentions
FootballMLSHolden TrentPhiladelphia Union
