Sergio Busquets to reunite with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami on free transfer

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. MLS
  4. Sergio Busquets to reunite with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami on free transfer
Sergio Busquets to reunite with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami on free transfer
Busquets has never played for a club other than Barcelona before
Busquets has never played for a club other than Barcelona before
Reuters
Barcelona's former Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets is joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami on a free transfer, the MLS club announced on Friday.

The Spaniard will be reunited with his friend and ex-Barca team-mate Messi (36) after not renewing his contract at the Nou Camp following an 18-year stay.

Miami made the news official by posting a video on social media showing quotes from the likes of Pep Guardiola, Xavi Hernandez, Luka Modric and Messi praising Busquets.

The former Barcelona captain, who retired from international duty last year, played over 700 games for the Spanish champions, winning nine LaLiga crowns, seven Copa del Rey titles, three Champions League trophies and three Club World Cups.

Busquets was also linked with moves to the Saudi Arabian league as Al Hilal and Al Nassar made bids for his services.

Miami are reportedly looking to sign a third former Barca player as they are keen on left-back Jordi Alba, who is also leaving the Spanish club after the end of the season.

Mentions
FootballMLSBusquets SergioInter MiamiBarcelonaTransfer News
Related Articles
Messi says he struggled to adapt after PSG move, some fans treated him differently
Messi doesn't want 'pressure' of Barcelona return, says coach Xavi
Lionel Messi set to sign for Inter Miami after leaving French champions PSG
Show more
Football
'Proud' Michael Boxall praises New Zealand team-mates after Qatar racism storm
CONCACAF suspends two USA players and two Mexico players after Nations League semi-final
What Bournemouth fans can expect from new signing Justin Kluivert under Andoni Iraola
Transfer News LIVE: Inter Miami announce Busquets signing, United make third bid for Mount
Updated
Ireland defender Dara O'Shea joins newly-promoted Premier League side Burnley
Premier League club Bournemouth sign Dutch winger Justin Kluivert from Roma
Brendan Rodgers targets European impact as his second spell at Celtic gets underway
Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal sign Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves from Wolves
Updated
Ligue 1 club Marseille appoint Marcelino as manager to replace Igor Tudor
Rafa Benitez agrees to become new Celta Vigo manager on three-year deal
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Inter Miami announce Busquets signing, United make third bid for Mount
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Medvedev crash out in Halle, Alcaraz into Queen's semi-finals
Here we go! How Fabrizio Romano became football's most respected journalist
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24